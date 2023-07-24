Al Hilal's jaw-dropping salary offer to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe revealed after formal €300m bid: Reports

Saudi Arabia-based football club Al Hilal has made an astounding bid to acquire Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) star player, Kylian Mbappe, as per journalist James Benge. The bid has sent shockwaves through the footballing community, raising eyebrows and sparking intense speculation about Mbappe's future.

Benge also said that Al Hilal is willing to go above and beyond any previous records by offering Mbappe an astronomical salary package of €700 million for a single season of play. Such a move would not only shatter transfer fee records but also set a new standard for player salaries in football.

James Benge @jamesbenge Al Hilal offering €300m transfer fee to PSG. In addition to this they are prepared to offer Mbappe a salary package of €700m over one year, after which he would be free to depart for Real Madrid should he so wish.

However, despite the jaw-dropping transfer fee, there have been no talks between Al Hilal and the French forward. The 24-year-old has strongly been linked with Real Madrid for a long time, but the entry of cash-rich clubs like Chelsea and Al Hilal has changed the dynamics around Mbappe's transfer saga.

Kylian Mbappe's current contractual situation has been a subject of great interest, with the player refusing to commit to a new deal with PSG. The French club believe that his reported agreement with Real Madrid is the driving force behind his stance. There have even been rumors that the French club is considering loaning out Mbappe, a tactic they have used before during contract negotiations.

In the last year, Saudi Arabian clubs have guzzled over several hundred million euros to sign top talent from the European leagues. Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves are some of the big names that have arrived in the Middle Eastern country.

As the saga unfolds, the football world awaits Mbappe's response to this staggering offer. With his remarkable track record at the Parisian club, boasting 260 games, 212 goals, and 98 assists, the star forward is undeniably one of the sport's most coveted talents.

The outcome of this bid could shape the landscape of football and reinforce the ever-increasing financial clout of football clubs in an ever-evolving game.

PSG believe Kylian Mbapps is bound for Real Madrid despite Al Hilal's record-breaking bid - Report

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is unwavering in their conviction that Kylian Mbappe has already agreed with Real Madrid. Despite the staggering offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, PSG remains resolute that the French forward's future lies in the Spanish capital.

PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé.Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee.No talks on player side.PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E

The bid from Al Hilal, which would set new records for transfer fees and player salaries, has taken the footballing world by storm. However, PSG insiders claim that a deal with Real Madrid, who have pursued him aggressively since the last season, will be Mbappe's final destination.

However, with Mbappe's exceptional talent and proven track record in France, securing his signature will undoubtedly be a significant coup for whichever club he represents.