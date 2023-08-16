Al Hilal sold over 10,000 Neymar jerseys within hours of announcement - Reports

According to L'Equipe, Al-Hila have sold over 10,000 jerseys of Neymar since the Brazilian's move to the Saudi Pro League club.

The player completed a sensational £78 million move from Paris Saint-Germain and will reportedly earn a mega salary of £2.5 million per season. He's the league's third highest earning player, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

The ex-Barcelona and PSG superstar becomes the latest addition in a star-studded Al-Hilal team. The Riyadh-based side have the likes of Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Neymar's arrival is set to lift the standard of the team even more, as they get a true attacking genius. He said on joining the club (via ESPN):

"I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places.

"I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment. I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place."

The player added:

"Al Hilal is a giant club with fantastic fans, and it is the best in Asia. This gives me a feeling that it is the right decision for me at the right time with the right club.

"I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al Hilal."

How Al-Hilal chairman reacted to Neymar arrival

Neymar, along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, is considered one of the most talented players of his generation. His brilliance is undeniable and unmatched.

He could also prove to be a worthy rival to Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Hilal's city rivals, Al-Nassr. Speaking about the Brazilian's transfer, Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel, Al-Hilal chairman, said:

"Neymar Jr is a global icon who has brought joy and pleasure to all fans wherever he plays. The spotlight is always on him, and he always responds to it. We are delighted to have him join Al-Hilal, the most successful club in all of Asia."

Al-Hilal finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season. Whether their marquee new signing catapults the club to title challengers this season remains to be seen.