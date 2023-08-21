Al-Hilal used world's most expensive private plane valued at over $200m for ex-PSG star Neymar's medical

Former PSG star Neymar was flown in the most expensive private plane, valued at over $200 million, when he travelled to Riyadh to complete his transfer to Al-Hilal. The 400-seater plane was reportedly replaced with a golden throne, several bedrooms, and a dining room for 14 people (via SPORTbible).

Furthermore, the plane included a top-floor lounge fit, plush seats and sofas, among other luxurious amenities. The Brazil international signed a two-year deal with the Saudi Pro League outfit and is reportedly set to earn a stunning £2.5 million per week.

PSG received a handsome £86.3 million for the transfer. Clarifying his intentions behind the transfer to Saudi Arabia, the 31-year-old said (via SPORTbible):

"I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places. I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment."

The former Barcelona player will join several European football stars at his new club. Among the lot will be ex-Premier League players like Ruben Neves and former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi bids farewell to Neymar as he joins Al-Hilal

Nasser Al-Khelaifi (via Getty Images)

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi expressed his gratitude towards Neymar for serving the Parisian outfit well since first arriving in 2017. The player was signed from Barcelona for a mammoth €222 million at the time.

During his stay at Parc des Princes, the Brazil international made 173 appearances for the Ligue 1 club. Addressing the 31-year-old's move to Saudi Arabia, Al-Khelaifi said (via SPORTbible):

"It's always hard to say goodbye to a player as exceptional as Neymar, one of the best in the world. I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain and what he brought to our club and the project over the past six years."

He added:

"We have lived great moments and Neymar will always be part of our history. I want to thank Neymar and his family."

Overall, the former Barcelona man scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists across all competitions. He won the Ligue 1 title on five occasions but failed to get his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy.