Al-Ittihad boss Nuno Espirito Santo sacked after alleged dressing room rift with ex-Real Madrid man Karim Benzema - Reports

Al-Ittihad have fired manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his reported clash with star striker Karim Benzema has been fingered as the cause. The Portuguese manager was dismissed after an unconvincing start to the season, and reports have emerged of a dressing room bust-up with superstar Benzema.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo led Al-Ittihad to Saudi Pro League glory last season. He beat the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to the title. What followed was a summer of unprecedented financial outlay from the club, one of four controlled by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema was the first big-name summer addition for Al-Ittihad, having joined them on a free transfer from Real Madrid. His signing was soon followed by several other stars from Europe, including N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, and Jota, as the club showed their ambition.

According to reports from Revelo, Santo clashed with his star Karim Benzema after his side's most recent defeat, a loss in the AFC Champions League. The Saudi champions lost to Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya by two unreplied goals to extend their winless run to five games.

The report claims that Benzema and Nuno Espirito Santo exchanged insults for some time in the dressing room after the defeat to the Iraqi side. The club decided to part ways with the manager, who has managed just two wins in his last nine games in charge of the side.

Al-Ittihad will be keen to sign a high-profile manager to replace the Portuguese tactician. The club is reportedly considering French managers Zinedine Zidane and Laurent Blanc for the position.

Karim Benzema, other stars yet to inspire Al-Ittihad since arriving

In his last season at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema struggled to play consecutive games as he struggled with injuries, making 43 appearances across competitions. Despite being 35, it seems like the injuries are now behind him in Saudi as he has already made 10 league appearances.

Benzema has contributed five goals and three assists in the league for his side, who are in sixth place after an unimpressive start to the season. They already find themselves 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal, and may not be able to retain their title.

The midfield duo of Kante and Fabinho have also struggled to make a sustained impact since arriving at the club in the summer. While the season may still be a fair distance from its conclusion, it is important to point out that Al-Ittihad's spending has not paid off yet.

Al-Ittihad are scheduled to participate in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup as hosts, and they will be keen to put on a show in the tournament next month.