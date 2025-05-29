Al-Nassr leading race to sign 25-year-old Premier League forward as potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly leading the race to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Serie A champions Napoli are also interested in securing the Ghanaian attacker's services.

However, they'll have to compete against the lucrative offers from the Saudi Arabian side. After Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Al Fateh in their last game of the session, Ronaldo took to social media and hinted at a potential departure from the Riyadh-based club. As a result, Al-Nassr have started shortlisting candidates who can replace the 40-year-old.

Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, has made 89 appearances for the Cherries, scoring 22 goals and providing ten assists. He bagged 13 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances for Bournemouth last season.

His performance has been enough to attract various clubs, and the Cherries value Antoine Semenyo between €30 and €35 million. Napoli are interested in signing the Ghanaian attacker because they have yet to bring in a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

However, the Serie A giants' interest in the 25-year-old depends on the future of Antonio Conte. As per the aforementioned report, Semenyo's move would only be materialised if Conte remains at Stadio Diego Maradona or the new manager approves it.

When Marcus Rashford picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

English forward Marcus Rashford was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 during an interview with CNN. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football for nearly two decades, and it's a challenging decision to choose one over the other.

Nevertheless, Rashford made his choice outright in picking Lionel Messi as the greatest over the Portuguese superstar. He told CNN (via SportBible);

"Some of the stuff he does is unbelievable. I'm a big fan of (Cristiano) Ronaldo as well, but I think Messi is the greatest ever."

Rashford, who spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign at Aston Villa on loan, shared the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford between 2021 and 2022. He also celebrated his 100th goal for Manchester United in 2022, like Ronaldo did in 2008 after completing the same milestone.

