Al-Nassr leading race to sign 25-year-old Premier League forward as potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly leading the race to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Serie A champions Napoli are also interested in securing the Ghanaian attacker's services.
However, they'll have to compete against the lucrative offers from the Saudi Arabian side. After Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Al Fateh in their last game of the session, Ronaldo took to social media and hinted at a potential departure from the Riyadh-based club. As a result, Al-Nassr have started shortlisting candidates who can replace the 40-year-old.
Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, has made 89 appearances for the Cherries, scoring 22 goals and providing ten assists. He bagged 13 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances for Bournemouth last season.
His performance has been enough to attract various clubs, and the Cherries value Antoine Semenyo between €30 and €35 million. Napoli are interested in signing the Ghanaian attacker because they have yet to bring in a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.
However, the Serie A giants' interest in the 25-year-old depends on the future of Antonio Conte. As per the aforementioned report, Semenyo's move would only be materialised if Conte remains at Stadio Diego Maradona or the new manager approves it.
