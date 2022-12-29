Al-Nassr plotting move to sign PSG superstar alongside Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr is reportedly planning to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos alongside Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Riyadh-based club made waves across the footballing world after approaching the 37-year-old former Manchester United striker with a mammoth €200 million-per-year contract.

However, according to a report from Spanish outlet MARCA, Al-Nassr are looking to reunite Ronaldo with his former Real Madrid teammate Ramos, whose contract with the Parisians expires next summer.

Ramos, who has been with PSG since 2021, has long been considered one of the best defenders of his generation. The 36-year-old Spanish international has won numerous accolades, including four La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Real Madrid. He has also been a key player for the Spanish national team, helping lead them to a World Cup in 2010 and two European Championships titles.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is a global football icon and one of the greatest players of all time. The Portuguese striker has had a glorious career, winning five Ballon d'Or awards and numerous titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Ronaldo has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in November this year. However, he is reportedly unwilling to move outside Europe this year as he is still hopeful of playing for a top-tier European club and challenging for the Champions League.

Ramos and Ronaldo spent almost a decade playing for Los Blancos and were part of the legendary team that three-peated the Champions League from 2015 to 2018.

If the reports are to be believed, Al-Nassr hopes to bring the duo to the club in a major coup for the Saudi Arabian side. Al-Nassr has reportedly made a significant offer to both players.

While it remains to be seen if the move will come to fruition, the potential signing of Ramos and Ronaldo would be a significant boost for Al-Nassr. Both players are proven winners and would bring a wealth of experience and talent to the club. Their singing will also bring a global limelight to football development in the Asian region.

Manchester United fans want PSG star Kylian Mbappe to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United fans want their owners to splash big in the winter transfer window to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, hoping the 23-year-old will fill the void left by the legendary Ronaldo.

The Portuguese's romantic return to Old Trafford took an ugly turn following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, slamming the club's owners and manager. The Premier League club terminated his contract on a mutual agreement.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has been a constant performer for the Paris-based club and the French national team. He was the Golden Boot winner at the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar and scored a scintillating hattrick in the final against Argentina. Hence, it is no surprise that the Red Devils want the big-ticket signing of the PSG star despite long-term interest from Real Madrid.

