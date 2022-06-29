Alan Shearer gives verdict on Liverpool and Manchester City signing Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland

Premier League's top-scorer of all time, Alan Shearer, has given his judgment on Manchester City and Liverpool's two massive signings.

Manchester City bought Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, while Liverpool roped in Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the two biggest signings of the summer transfer window.

Alan Shearer believes Haaland and Nunez will give defenders nightmares once the Premier League season starts and will meet the expectations of their respective clubs.

Sport360Football @Sport360Foot 🍿



Haaland

Nunez

Kane

Ronaldo

Son

Salah The PL Golden Boot race will be 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 next seasonHaalandNunezKaneRonaldoSonSalah The PL Golden Boot race will be 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 next season 👀🍿🔵 Haaland🔴 Nunez⚪ Kane🔴 Ronaldo⚪ Son🔴 Salah https://t.co/nbKrnLHSUm

Expressing his views on the arrival of Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland in Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively, and what it means for the new EPL season, Shearer said on Sky Sports:

"Two huge signings. Two fantastic players. I'm certain both players will score a lot of goals in the Premier League and will make their clubs better. I've seen bits of them in the Champions League, obviously. It's great for the Premier League that their clubs are able to attract those kind of players and I look forward to watching them a lot next season.

''They've both (Liverpool and Manchester City) had success last season and when you win things you've got to go out and strengthen. With the turnover of (Sadio) Mane, Liverpool had to bring someone big in to try and replace him, because he's (Mane) been an unbelievable player for them. I look forward to watching the next season."

The 21-year-old Norwegian international scored 83 goals in 87 matches for Borussia Dortmund during his two-and-a-half-season stint with the German club. Manchester City paid £51 million for Haaland's move to the Etihad Stadium.

To match up with their rivals, Liverpool roped in Benfica star Darwin Nunez in a deal worth £85 million. The Uruguayan scored 34 goals for the Portuguese club in the recently-concluded season.

Manchester City and Liverpool will start as favorites for the 2022/23 Premier League title

City won their fourth Premier League title in five years after defeating Aston Villa 3-2 courtesy of a dramatic comeback in their last league match of the 2021/22 season. Liverpool finished just a point behind their rivals.

The two heavyweights will once again be the favorites for the English top-flight title next season. They will also be among the favorites in the Champions League. On the other hand, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester United are yet to sign their reported priority targets.

