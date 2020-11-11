Alan Shearer predicts this season's Premier League winners

Liverpool or Manchster City will end up lifting the Premier League trophy this season, according to Alan Shearer. The legendary striker believes that the two sides have enough quality to get to the summit once again and will be fighting at the very end of the season.

The former Newcastle United star added that Leicester City, Tottenham, and Southampton will also have a big say in this year's Premier League title race as they have started the season well. The three aforementioned clubs sit in the top 4 right now and are in excellent form.

In his BBC Sport column, Alan Shearer said:

"I still see Liverpool and Manchester City as the stand-out teams in the Premier League and think one of them will win the title – but Leicester and Tottenham might have something to say about that. Southampton also spent some time on top of the table over the weekend and it is pretty refreshing to see some different teams up there. It certainly keeps things interesting and it's something that might last a bit longer too."

Shearer was quick to point out how unpredictable this year's Premier League season has been and said:

"The big thing that has stood out already about this season is how unpredictable it has been compared to previous years. Every team has had at least one bad day. That makes it exciting, and I don't see it changing anytime soon, partly because of the intense schedule and the number of injuries that clubs are going to have to cope with – which is turning into another common theme."

"Liverpool can still terrify teams when they pour forward and, like Man City, they are not going away anytime soon. This season may be unpredictable, but one of them will end it as champions, I am certain of that," added Shearer.

Liverpool were thrashed by Aston Villa earlier this season, and the injury to Virgil van Dijk saw many rule the Premier League champions out of the title race this season. However, they have done well to get back to winning ways and are just a point away from the top of the table.

Manchester City have not been at their best this season and have picked up just 3 wins in their opening 7 matches. They have lost just once at the hands of Leicester City. The Citizens, however, have not managed to have the edge in a few matches and have dropped points.