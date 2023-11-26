Alan Shearer suggests Chelsea superstar was absolutely terrorized by Anthony Gordon in 4-1 Newcastle United defeat

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has slammed Chelsea captain Reece James' performance against the Magpies in the Premier League on Saturday, November 25.

The Blues were hammered 4-1 at St. James' Park. Alexander Isak opened the scoring for Newcastle in the 13th minute but Raheem Sterling restored parity 10 minutes later from a free-kick. It remained 1-1 at half-time.

After the break, Reece James picked up a yellow card in the 55th minute for kicking the ball away after Conor Gallagher's foul on Bruno Guimaraes. Jamal Lascelles then made it 2-1 in the 60th minute via an assist from Anthony Gordon. Joelington then made it 3-1 a minute later after a horrible error from Thiago Silva.

Reece James was sent off in the 73rd minute after receiving a second yellow card for fouling Gordon. The English winger completed the scoring against a 10-men Blues in the 83rd minute.

After the game, Shearer pointed out how James found it tough to deal with Gordon throughout the game, saying (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Chelsea were terrible in the second half. I think Newcastle made them play terrible by the way they pressed.

“Gordon seems to be really enjoying his time in Newcastle and thought he was really great and caused James loads of problems. James got frustrated and that’s what led to him being sent off.”

James completed 28/34 passes, delivered 0/2 accurate crosses and 0/2 long balls, won 10 of his 16 duels, and made three recoveries.

Mauricio Pochettino assesses Chelsea's defeat to Newcastle United

Mauricio Pochettino was banned from the sidelines for Chelsea's clash against Newcastle after picking up three yellow cards. He watched the game from the stands and was left highly unimpressed with his side.

After the game, Pochettino labeled it the 'worst performance of the season', saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"It wasn’t our best game, in fact I’d say that was probably our worst performance of the season.

"I think both teams weren’t at their best levels but we absolutely cannot complain about the result. We only scored one goal, while Newcastle were very ruthless with their chances and deserved to win."

He added:

"We didn’t read the game from the beginning and we didn’t play the way that we should or in the way we expect. That’s very disappointing."

The Blues remain 10th in the table ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers' clash at Fulham on Monday. They will next face Brighton & Hove Albion on December 3, with Reece James suspended for the clash.