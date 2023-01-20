Alessandro Nesta picks forward he would rather defend against between Haaland and Mbappe

AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta would rather defend against Manchester City's Erling Haaland than Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe (via talkSPORT).

The legendary Italian centre-back was asked to choose who he would prefer to come across on the pitch out of the two in a TikTok challenge for CBS Sports called 'THIS OR THAT'. Nesta opted for the Norwegian attacker over the French forward.

Manchester City signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £51 million. The Norway international is off to a blistering start to his career at the Etihad Stadium. He has already scored a massive 22 goals in just 18 Premier League appearances for the Cityzens and is on track to win the Golden Boot this season.

Haaland sits atop the Premier League's list of top scorers this term with a substantial seven-goal lead over Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, who is in second place.

The Norwegian striker has also been successful on his trips to Europe with the Cityzens this campaign. He has bagged five goals in just four UEFA Champions League appearances, playing an extremely instrumental role in Pep Guardiola's side.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is having a brilliant season in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as well. The French winger has recorded 13 goals and two assists in 17 games in the French top tier. He has also scored seven goals and provided three assists in six UEFA Champions League appearances this term.

Mbappe had a stellar campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar that saw France lose out to Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final. The France international won the Golden Boot this tournament, recording eight goals and two assists.

"I don't like to compare myself with others" - Erling Haaland's response when quizzed about rivalry with Kylian Mbappe

The footballing world has witnessed arguably two of the greatest players to ever grace this sport in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. With Haaland and Mbappe performing at such high levels, many believe the debate regarding the 'Greatest of all Time' will now involve Haaland and Mbappe.

When asked whether he could potentially be a part of football's next greatest rivalry alongside Mbappe, Haaland told Viaplay (via GOAL):

"It's impossible to say. I don't like to compare myself with others. I think you need to be your own player when it comes to that so I don't like to compare or anything with that. I think the media has been doing that with Ronaldo and Messi for the last 10 years and I think they've been pushing each other as well."

"I think it's been a positive thing. Barcelona and Madrid against each other. It's been the perfect rivalry. But I don't think about this, honestly."

