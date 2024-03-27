"Alexander-Arnold isn't a good defender" - Liverpool icon urges Reds to sell Real Madrid target as they already have replacement who is 'miles better'

Steve Nichol has told Liverpool to cash in on Real Madrid target Trent Alexander because they possess a better defender in Conor Bradley.

Alexander-Arnold's impressive displays for the Reds this season have caught the eye of the La Liga giants. He's posted two goals and 10 assists in 29 games across competitions.

Reports claim that Real Madrid have been monitoring Alexander-Arnold, 25, with his contract expiring in June 2025. The 23-cap England international looks to be Los Blancos' ideal long-term replacement for veteran right-back Dani Carvajal, 32.

Nichol explained why Liverpool should consider listening to offers from Real Madrid for the Englishman. The Reds legend argued that their rising star Bradley is a better defender in an interview with ESPN:

"I don't care who you support. Trent Alexander-Arnold isn't a good defender. If Madrid were to offer, I don't know, £60, £70, £80 million, when you have a kid in Conor Bradley who is a miles better defender, great going forward, but in the same class as Trent. So it depends on the next manager, whether it's a possibility."

Expand Tweet

Bradley, 20, has enjoyed a breakout season at Anfield and has been an astute replacement for Alexander-Arnold when the latter's been injured. The 14-cap Northern Ireland international has made 18 appearances across competitions, registering one goal and six assists.

Alexander-Arnold has yet to show any indication that he is open to moving to Madrid. He was appointed Liverpool's vice-captain last summer and has spent his entire career with the Merseysiders, winning eight major trophies.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold waxed lyrical about Real Madrid's new superstar Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has shone since arriving in La Liga.

Many expected Alexander-Arnold to be joined by Jude Bellingham at Liverpool last summer. Klopp oversaw a midfield rebuild and the English youngster was heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

However, after learning his price tag, the Reds reportedly cooled their interest in Bellingham. Real Madrid eventually secured his signature in a €103 million (£88 million) deal with Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham, 20, has made a record-breaking start to his Los Blancos career. He's registered 20 goals and nine assists in 31 games across competitions for Ancelotti's side. He also broke Cristiano Ronaldo's joint record for the most goals scored in his first 15 games for the club (14).

Alexander-Arnold isn't surprised by the 2023 Golden Boy winner's impact at Real Madrid. Liverpool's vice-captain said that the sky was the limit for the 29-cap England international ahead of last summer's transfer saga (via TEAMTalk):

"He's one of those players that you just enjoy watching, enjoy seeing. The sky's the limit for him."

Expand Tweet

Bellingham could be playing the agent role now that Alexander-Arnold is being linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The duo hold a close bond from their time together in England's national team and will likely link up for this summer's European Championships.