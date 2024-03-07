Alexis Mac Allister heaps praise on 'special' Liverpool teammate ahead of Europa League clash against Sparta Praha

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has heaped praise on teammate Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the Reds' Europa League clash against Sparta Praha. Both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai were part of the major midfield revamp Liverpool oversaw last summer.

They joined the club alongside Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. Both players have been influential for the Reds as they are competing for silverware on four fronts although Szoboszlai has struggled with injury problems of late.

The Hungary skipper returned from a recurring hamstring injury on Saturday, March 2 to help the Reds secure a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest. He was introduced from the bench in the 76th minute and is in contention for a start against Sparta Praha on March 6.

Alexis Mac Allister has claimed that Szoboszlai's return will be a major boost for Liverpool highlighting how crucial he is for the Reds. The Argentina international said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“He is an amazing player, a nice lad as well. He is doing very well. He had an injury but we cannot forget what he brings to the team. He is definitely as important as every player in this team and a special guy."

Szoboszlai made an immediate impact at Liverpool following his £60 million switch from RB Leipzig in the summer. The Hungarian playmaker has contributed with five goals and four assists in 29 appearances for the Reds thus far this campaign.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold makes a bold claim regarding Manchester City

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed that trophies mean more to the Reds than what it does for Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold told Four Four Two:

“It’s difficult. You’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organization. Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially."

He added:

"How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans.”

Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, March 10 in a game which could go a long way in deciding the title race. The Merseyside giants are currently leading the table (63 points after 27 games) but have just a one-point advantage over the Cityzens while Arsenal are two points behind.