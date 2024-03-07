Trent Alexander-Arnold says trophies 'mean more' to Liverpool than rivals Manchester City ahead of PL clash

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a bold claim regarding Manchester City ahead of the monumental league clash between the two sides this weekend. The flamboyant full-back has claimed that trophies mean more to the Reds compared to what it does for the Cityzens.

Alexander-Arnold has acknowledged Manchester City as the most successful side in English football over the last few years, labeling Pep Guardiola's side a machine. However, he claimed that Liverpool winning the Premier League this season will mean more as they have competed with the Sky Blues with lesser financial resources.

The England international also insisted that Manchester City almost always picks up their form in the second half of the season. He claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side are ready for the challenge and will look to stop Guardiola's treble-winning side.

Alexander-Arnold told Four Four Two:

“It’s difficult. You’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organization. Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans.”

The Liverpool star added:

“From the turn of the year, City switch it on and it’s a difficult machine to stop. But we’ve shown in the past that we’ve been able to do it and there’s no reason why we can’t go and match them this season. We’re excited to be involved with City and know we’re in a good position. I’m sure they’ll be motivated, as are we. It’s going to be an exciting end.”

Liverpool will host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, March 10, in a game that could play a crucial role in the title race. The two clubs along with Arsenal are embroiled in what could be the best title race in many years in English football.

Liverpool ready to enter talks with two managers after Xabi Alonso emerges as Bayern Munich target: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to enter talks with two managerial targets with Bayern Munich emerging as the frontrunners to land Xabi Alonso. The Reds have reportedly identified Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann as alternatives to Alonso who remains their primary target.

Alonso is understood to be looking to stay in Germany either by staying at Bayer Leverkusen or by moving to Bayern Munich. The Spaniard has been widely reported to be Liverpool's first choice since Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to step down at the end of the season.

Ruben Amorim is currently in charge at Sporting CP and is regarded as one of the best young managers in Europe right now. The 39-year-old has won four trophies at Sporting, including one Primeira Liga.

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann is currently in charge of the German national team right now, having formerly managed TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. The 36-year-old did not have the best spell at Bayern Munich but remains highly regarded as a manager.