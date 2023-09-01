Alexis Mac Allister's brother Kevin sends message to Liverpool star after Europa League draw

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister's brother Kevin has sent a message on social media to Alexis after the Reds were grouped with Belgian club Union SG in the UEFA Europa League.

Kevin plays for the Belgian side, which reached the quarterfinals last season. Union SG released a video on social media where Kevin was seen saying:

"See you soon bro"

Alexis Mac Allister was signed by Liverpool this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million. Along with Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, he's now part of a new-look Reds midfield.

A faceoff against his brother now awaits the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Kevin has played for Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors and now plies his trade as a central defender for Union SG.

Apart from the the Merseysiders and Union, LASK and Toulouse are the other teams in Group E of this season's Europa League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises supersub Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez played a starring role in Liverpool's latest Premier League game against Newcastle United. The Uruguayan striker came on as a late substitute to get on the scoresheet twice to help register a come-from-behind win.

Manager Jurgen Klopp spoke highly about the former Benfica striker's cameo ahead of the clash against Aston Villa (via the Reds' website) on Sunday (September 3):

"Massive, massive, that's clear. That's what he wants, what we want. It's exactly how it should have been – being a massive threat. You could, of course, see it the next day. But everybody could feel it. This game was massive.

"And the way it happened, all these kind of things, it looked for a while for 10, 20 minutes like everything goes against us – not destiny, we had our hand in that. But how the boys fought out of that was pretty impressive. So now we should try to do that with 11 players."

Nunes, despite his early difficulties, has started to show his mettle as a striker. Fans will hope that he can forge into the world beater many expected him to be when he arrived at Anfield in 2022.