“All this felt a long way away when I was that age” - Chelsea youngster says he pretended to be Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his garden

In a recent interview, Chelsea youngster Cole Palmer divulged that he would imitate footballing superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his garden as a kid.

The 21-year-old, who was called up by England for the ongoing international break, has become quite popular since joining Chelsea last summer. Palmer came up the ranks at Manchester City before deciding to join the Blues for a fee of €47 million.

Since joining Chelsea, the youngster has managed 10 appearances in the Premier League, bagging four goals and two assists. Opening up about his childhood, Palmer said (via Yard Barker):

"In the garden as a kid I used to pretend to be loads of players. Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi. All of them. But all this felt a long way away when I was that age."

“Now I am here I have thought about it and what it may be like to play. When I make my debut it will be an amazing moment for me and my family… if it happens,” Palmer added.

Out of the three names Palmer mentioned, Ronaldo and Messi are the only two who continue to play football professionally.

Messi, 36, represents MLS outfit Inter Miami, a club he joined from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after deciding to move to the Asian club following a fallout at Manchester United in January 2023.

Wayne Rooney, however, decided to hang his boots in 2021 and take up a role in coaching. He currently manages Championship club Birmingham City.

Looking at Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements in Europe

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both enjoyed stellar careers while in Europe. The Argentine icon will most fondly be remembered for his time at Spanish side Barcelona.

Messi joined La Blaugrana's youth set-up in 2000 and went on to play a total of 778 matches for the club, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists. He won the La Liga title 10 times and the UEFA Champions League thrice, among other honors. Before joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi spent two years with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, represented top European clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. His most impactful spell came with Los Blancos, where he made a total of 438 appearances, scoring 450 goals and assisting 131. The Portuguese sensation won La Liga twice and the Champions League four times at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Protuguese ace is also a three-time Premier League champion with Manchester United and a two-time Serie A winner with Juventus.