"All that money just to win Carabao Cup", "Worthless" - Fans react as Manchester United's 2023 squad named most expensive squad of all time

Following the revelation of the cost it took to assemble Manchester United's 2023 squad, they are once again in the headlines. The Red Devils' reported €1.42b spent to assemble their team in 2023 has made them the most expensive squad of all time, drawing intense criticism from the fans.

The English giants have gained a reputation for shelling out big bucks without tasting much success in recent years.

The notion gained credibility after a UEFA report revealed that the squad that Manchester United fielded in 2023 was the most expensive squad ever assembled in the sport's history.

The title was previously held by the 2020 version of Real Madrid, who had spent a gargantuan €1.33b to recruit the likes of Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez, and more. As soon as the record was made public, fans flooded social media to react to the update, criticizing the 20-time Premier League champions for their exuberant spending.

One of the fans resorted to name-calling, simply writing:

"Worthless."

Another commented on Manchester United's failure to win titles despite their extravagant spending, saying:

"All that money just to win Carabao Cup."

United's free-spending shenanigans were closely followed by their cross-town rivals Manchester City, who forked out a whopping €1.28b to recruit their 2023 squad. In the list of the most expensive sides of 2023, the two English giants were followed by Chelsea (€1.08b), Real Madrid (€1.03b), PSG (€938m), and Liverpool (€905m), among others.

Manchester United eyeing a swoop for Southampton's coveted director of football

Following the addition of new stakeholders, Manchester United have been on a recruiting mission to add fresh personnel to their upper management. In an attempt to improve upon the club's backroom strategies, the Red Devils are already trying to recruit Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth as their sporting director.

However, a report by The Athletic has said that the three-time Champions League winners are also working to add Southampton director of football, Jason Wilcox, to the club's sporting hierarchy. While United are yet to make an official move, the club desires to add Wilcox as their sporting director.

Wilcox is a revered figure in all of Manchester, having served as the academy director at the blue half of the county for nine years. The 1994-95 Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers followed his departure from City with a move to Southampton in January of 2023, a position that he has occupied ever since.