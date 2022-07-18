"All parties are getting closer" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea attacker is on his way to Premier League club

Chelsea and West Ham United are edging closer to reaching an agreement over the transfer of Blues forward Armando Broja, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Broja impressed while on loan at Southampton in the 2021-22 season. He scored nine goals and provided one assist from 38 appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side before returning to Chelsea this summer.

The 20-year-old was left out of the Blues' initial squad for their pre-season tour of the USA. He then linked up with the rest of the squad last week, but is said to be on his way back to England again.

An imminent transfer has been cited as the reason for Broja's return to England. The Albania international has agreed personal terms with West Ham, according to the aforementioned source.

Having convinced Broja of a move to the London Stadium, the Hammers are now locked in talks with the Blues over a deal. There is a feeling that all parties are edging closer to reaching an agreement. Romano wrote on Twitter:

"West Ham are now close to signing Armando Broja. Talks progressing with Chelsea, West Ham insist for permanent deal after official offer submitted but it’s up to Chelsea. Broja has agreed personal terms with West Ham - all parties are getting closer."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #WHUFC



Broja has agreed personal terms with West Ham - all parties are getting closer. West Ham are now close to signing Armando Broja. Talks progressing with Chelsea, West Ham insist for permanent deal after official offer submitted but it’s up to ChelseaBroja has agreed personal terms with West Ham - all parties are getting closer. West Ham are now close to signing Armando Broja. Talks progressing with Chelsea, West Ham insist for permanent deal after official offer submitted but it’s up to Chelsea 🚨🇦🇱 #WHUFCBroja has agreed personal terms with West Ham - all parties are getting closer. https://t.co/g1aHKSvEkU

West Ham are keen to sign Broja on a permanent deal, according to Romano. It has been claimed that the Irons have offered to pay a sum of £25 million up front for the centre-forward.

Chelsea and West Ham ironing out the final details of the transfer

There have been suggestions that Thomas Tuchel's side are reluctant to sanction a permanent transfer for Broja. Romano, though, has tipped the Albanian to move to West Ham on a long-term deal.

The Italian journalist claimed that the two clubs remain in talks to iron out the final details of the transfer. He revealed that discussions regarding a potential buy-back clause and add-ons are ongoing. Romano wrote:

"West Ham and Chelsea are still in talks on final details of the deal like potential buy back clause or not, add ons, but the agreement for Armando Broja is really close and it will be permanent deal. Broja is now pushing, that’s why he’s flying back to England."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano ⚒️



Broja is now pushing, that’s why he’s flying back to England. West Ham and Chelsea are still in talks on final details of the deal like potential buy back clause or not, add ons… but the agreement for Armando Broja is really close and it will be permanent deal.⚒️ #WHUFC Broja is now pushing, that’s why he’s flying back to England. West Ham and Chelsea are still in talks on final details of the deal like potential buy back clause or not, add ons… but the agreement for Armando Broja is really close and it will be permanent deal. 🚨⚒️ #WHUFCBroja is now pushing, that’s why he’s flying back to England.

Several clubs, including Everton and Newcastle United, have been linked with a move for Broja this summer. However, it appears West Ham have won the race to sign him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far