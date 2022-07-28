“All parties keen on completing the move” - Fabrizio Romano says PSG star has chosen ‘favorite destination’ amid rumours of exit

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Georginio Wijnaldum wants to join Serie A side AS Roma this summer.

Romano has stated on his Twitter account that all three parties involved are keen for a move to happen, saying:

"AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, in direct contact for Gini Wijnaldum. All parties keen on completing the move but there’s still work to be done on salary/more details."

"Wijnaldum also has other proposals but he’s now giving priority to Roma as fav destination."

Wijnaldum, 31, has encountered a troublesome spell at the Parc des Princes since arriving as a free agent last summer.

He joined PSG having become one of Europe's most renowned midfielders for Liverpool, where he won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

Wijnaldum made 38 appearances during his debut season at PSG, scoring three goals whilst providing as many assists.

His form quickly diminished under former Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and he would soon be making appearances from the bench.

Roma appear to be interested in luring the Dutchman to the Stadio Olimpico and are having an impressive summer transfer window overseen by Jose Mourinho.

I Giallorossi have signed former Juventus star Paulo Dybala as a free agent on a three-year deal.

Dybala, 28, has had huge success in Serie A with Juve having won five Serie A titles alongside four Coppa Italia trophies.

Roma won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season and it appears Mourinho is keen to further build the squad at his disposal.

Wijnaldum has two years left on his deal with PSG but appears to be heading out of Paris this summer.

Roma manager Mourinho to get best out of PSG star Wijnaldum

Mourinho is one of the greatest manager's in history

Georginio Wijnaldum's fall from grace this season has been surprising given the incredible spell that preceded him at Liverpool.

He made 247 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side over the course of five seasons, scoring 22 goals and contributing 16 assists.

The 31-year-old became an Anfield hero with his prescence in midfield and many of the Reds' supporters were sad to see him leave.

But it has been a season to forget for Wijnaldum at the Parc des Princes with the midfielder failing to adapt to life in Ligue 1.

A move to Roma could potentially revitalize the Dutchman's career and with a manager like Mourinho coaching him, he won't be lacking motivation.

