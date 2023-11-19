“All of those players hit the ball with so much pace” - James Maddison names Liverpool star among 3 best free-kick takers in Premier League 

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder James Maddison has named Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as three of the best free-kick takers in the Premier League. Interestingly, all three of his picks are English, which shows how lucky the Three Lions are in terms of set-piece takers.

Maddison, himself a dead-ball specialist, named Kieran Tripper and James Ward-Prowse alongside Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former Leicester City star said that all three of them hit the ball with a lot of pace.

James Maddison also named Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne as a top free kick taker, whose technique is quite different. Maddison said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Too much pace on it. Pace is the key. If you look at the best free-kick takers in the Premier League you’re looking at.

"For me, Trippier, Trent, Ward-Prowse and De Bruyne hits it a bit differently, but those three are my three favourite, and all of those players hit the ball with so much pace."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has converted six direct free-kicks, while Tripper has scored nine. Ward-Prowse, meanwhile, has 17 free-kick goals and is likely to go down as one of the best free-kick takers in the history of the game.

Liverpool summer signing opens up on comparisons to Steven Gerrard

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has opened up on comparisons with club legend Steven Gerrard. The Hungary international has been an instant hit at Anfield following his £60 million summer switch from RB Leipzig in the summer.

Szoboszlai was handed the iconic No. 8 jersey, once donned by Gerrard, and has done justice to it so far. However, the 23-year-old has said that he does not like comparisons but would love to make a similar impact as that of his idol.

The Hungary captain said in an interview with Football Focus (as per Liverpool's website):

“I don’t want to be him. I want to be myself. But, of course, if they put a paper in front of me now and say you’re going to have the same impact or the same career here in Liverpool, I’m going to sign it directly!”

Szoboszlai has been thoroughly impressive for the Reds so far, having caught the eye with his all-round abilities, just like Gerrard. He has showcased his technical abilities, tactical awareness as well as a phenomenal work rate.

The dynamic midfielder has contributed two goals and as many assists in 17 appearances across competitions this season for Jurgen Klopp's side.