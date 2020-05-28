EPL players, clubs and pundits have all responded to the latest developments. (Picture: Sportskeeda)

Today, there was official confirmation that the 2019-20 English Premier League ( EPL ) season will resume play on June 17, meaning the UK's Project Restart plans are complete.

Carabao Cup winners Manchester City will host Arsenal, while Euro-chasing Sheffield United face relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the first fixtures - with a weekend schedule to follow.

All 92 remaining PL matches to be broadcast live in UK by Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC & Amazon.

Staggered kick-off times: Friday 20:00; Saturday 12:30, 15:00, 17:30 and 20:00; Sunday 12:00, 14:00, 16:30, 19:00; Monday 20:00

Midweek games: Tues, Wed and Thurs 18:00 and 20:00 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 28, 2020

Those four EPL teams will play first as they remain the only sides who have played a game fewer (28), due to domestic cup commitments. With plans to finish the campaign by the weekend of August 1, players, clubs and pundits have had their say about this latest update.

Tottenham, one of the first EPL clubs to resume individual training last month, have been appeasing fans by posting new training pictures from their sessions today.

Their club captain and star EPL striker Harry Kane tweeted this, in response to the news:

Football is back soon 💪 pic.twitter.com/LlDfU7lWaX — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 28, 2020

EPL legends, pundits have their say

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher tweeted earlier too. He posted a picture mocking his Sky colleague and Manchester United legend Gary Neville, as the EPL restart means Liverpool can win their first title in 30 years.

June 17th ⚽️ is back. pic.twitter.com/RfwkfgEN9Q — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 28, 2020

Should Arsenal beat defending EPL champions Manchester City on June 17, the Reds can secure the trophy at Goodison Park that weekend with a win over their local rivals Everton.

BBC and BT Sport broadcaster Gary Lineker, who spent over a decade in the EPL during his playing career with Leicester, Everton and Tottenham, was happy to see the latest developments unfold. The news means he'll presumably be back to work on both platforms.

It’s coming back, it’s coming back, it’s coming, football’s coming back. June 17 💥 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2020

EPL players also excited by prospect of returning

Elsewhere, Norwich midfielder Mario Vrancic, embroiled in a relegation battle with the Canaries, told the club's website players are excited about the EPL restart next month.

He was quoted as saying:

"There's definitely some excitement around the group that we know the season is restarting soon. We know we still have a chance to make it, stay up and we cannot wait for the first game back, it will be like a do or die game."

Norwich will face 14th-placed Southampton in their first game upon returning to action next month and find themselves six points adrift of safety.

As I reported yesterday, Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has a point to prove and will be pleased by the latest EPL restart developments after his recent comments.

The Citizens were again in training today, with the France international keen to establish his starting credentials under Pep Guardiola and enjoy a run of injury-free form to finish a frustrating, yet still promising campaign across all competitions.

Meanwhile, City's local rivals Manchester United have also been training and increasing their workload with more pictures on social media after today's EPL restart developments.

S Q U A D G O A L S #MUFC pic.twitter.com/yrsEurGrdr — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 28, 2020

They are three points behind Chelsea in the division's final Champions League qualification spot, but only five points separate them and ninth-placed Arsenal with nine games to play.