"All these stories are nonsense" - Marabout hired by Paul Pogba rubbishes claims of using witchcraft to cast spell on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Burmane D, the marabout hired by Paul Pogba, has rubbished claims that the midfielder used witchcraft to cast spell on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe.

Pogba's brother Mathias Pogba took the internet by storm last year when he released a controversial video, claiming that the French midfielder is a traitor. Mathias also claimed that his brother used witchcraft to cast spells on his international teammate Mbappe.

The allegations, expectedly, shook up the football world. Burmane D has now revealed details of his conversation with Pogba about PSG's Mbappe. He said (via MARCA):

"The only time I spoke about Mbappe with Paul was after the game against Argentina at the 2018 World Cup, when he ran very fast. I told Paul that he's great, and Paul told me that he's so strong that he thanks God for having him with us; he's helping us a lot. So all those stories are nonsense."

Pogba's case, meanwhile, is under trial. The Juventus midfielder last appeared in front of the judges on March 28.

Florent Malouda wants PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to join Chelsea

While Kylian Mbappe is flourishing in the French capital, his PSG future remains uncertain. The superstar attacker's contract expires in 2024. Mbappe has the option of an additional year.

Real Madrid's interest in the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is well-documented. Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda has said he wants to see Mbappe at Stamford Bridge (via A Stamford Bridge too far):

“I have been campaigning for Mbappe to join Chelsea for a long time. So far, I’ve failed, but I’ll keep trying. Hopefully we’ll see him in the Premier League because it’s the most competitive league in the world.”

He added:

"There aren’t many teams that can give him what he wants, and there aren’t many teams that can build around him.”

Signing a player of Kylian Mbappe's calibre would be huge for the Blues. With Todd Boehly at the helm, they certainly have the financial power to complete the acquisition.

