Allan Saint-Maximin seeks clarification from Fabrizio Romano on whether Chelsea linked player will join Newcastle

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin has reached out to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano in a bid to seek some clarity on the Magpies' transfer activity in January.

The Frenchman responded to a tweet from Romano, who revealed the latest update about Everton left-back Lucas Digne. Notably, Chelsea have been linked with monitoring Digne as a potential signing due to the long-term injury suffered by Ben Chilwell.

As things stand, Chelsea are left with only Marcos Alonso as the only recognized senior left-back within their ranks. In a bid to ensure they continue to compete fiercely across all competitions, Thomas Tuchel must add depth to the position. As such, Digne has emerged as a potential target after falling out of favor under Rafa Benitez at Everton.

Considering that he is Premier League proven, Chelsea are not the only club monitoring Digne. Newcastle United, who are battling to avoid relegation, are also on the lookout for defensive reinforcements due to the influx of money ushered in after their takeover.

Allan Saint-Maximin @asaintmaximin Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Again, Digne will not join Newcastle. No way - and Lille are still hoping to keep Sven Botman. Lucas Digne will leave Everton, never been in doubt. Three Premier League clubs interested, next week will be key - Chelsea are still waiting to decide on LB situation. Ok Fabrizio just to clarify, is Lucas Digne going to join Newcastle ?

Amidst plenty of rumors circling around the internet, Newcastle attacker Saint-Maximin seemed visibly confused. The Frenchman tweeted:

"Ok Fabrizio just to clarify, is Lucas Digne going to join Newcastle?"

At this point in time, there has yet to be any clarity on Digne's next destination. Hence, Saint-Maximin reaching out to Romano wouldn't count as an aberration. Perhaps the Newcastle man is genuinely wondering if his club can lure fellow Frenchman Digne to Tyneside.

However, it could also be assumed that Saint-Maximin has some inside information on where Digne could be headed next. Could the forward be reminding Romano to reconsult his sources? Especially since Saint-Maxmin quoted a tweet from Romano which stated Digne will 'not join' Newcastle.

It will be interesting to see how the transfer saga unfolds as Digne heads closer to the exit door at Goodison Park.

Chelsea and Newcastle are involved in FA Cup action this weekend

Both Chelsea and Newcastle turn their attention to the third round of the FA Cup later today (Saturday). Non-league side Chesterfield visit Stamford Bridge, while Newcastle are at home to League One outfit Cambridge United.

DStv Botswana @DStvBotswana Still in FA Cup news. Here are more fixtures for the day Still in FA Cup news. Here are more fixtures for the day https://t.co/PVjEaMOgPw

Understandably, the Premier League clubs are expected to progress to the next round due to the sheer gulf in quality with their respective opponents. But Chelsea and Newcastle will be aware of the fact that no fixture can be taken lightly in the FA Cup.

Chelsea finished as runners-up to winners Leicester City in the competition last year, while Newcastle crashed out in the third round against Arsenal.

Edited by Nived Zenith