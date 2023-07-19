"Allegations messing up careers need to stop" - Fans react as Benjamin Mendy secures move to Lorient

After being proven not guilty of sexual misconduct allegations, Benjamin Mendy has secured a return to football, as he has joined Ligue 1 side Lorient. Fans on Twitter reacted after the Frenchman completed his move.

Mendy was out of action since last year after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. However, the courts recently ruled that the former Manchester City player was not guilty. They also gave a verdict that all those instances were acts of consensual conduct.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Mendy is set to return to the sport as a Lorient player. He tweeted:

"Benjamin Mendy makes his return to football by signing as new Ligue1 side Lorient player, done deal. Mendy signs until June 2025 as new Lorient left back after he was found not guilty by Chester Crown Court."

Fans have reacted to the development, with one tweeting about footballers getting accused of false charges:

"Allegations messing up careers need to stop."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

CryptoAzVenture @CryptoAzVenture @FabrizioRomano Big W for him and all football fans who stand for justice! Alhamdulillah 🤲🏼

Mazi Izunna @kenatikz @FabrizioRomano Mendy is a Hero. Shame on all the people involved in the evil allegations.

Hazzer @HazzerOnYoutube @FabrizioRomano Allegations messing up careers need to stop

kiki @CasiusClayy from 100 to zero just because he was accused wrongly @FabrizioRomano From top to bottom, this is not fairfrom 100 to zero just because he was accused wrongly

Memphis Depay posted long message after Benjamin Mendy found not guilty

Benjamin Mendy was an established Premier League player with Manchester City. The French full-back, though, saw his career go off track with the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Depay, currently at Atletico Madrid, took to social media to express his concern on the same. The Dutchman wondered about who would help Mendy get healed. The former Barcelona attacker posted on social media:

"Benjamin Mendy. All cases dismissed. So what are we doing now? Who is going to help this brother heal? Who’s going to be responsable for the damage on his name?"

He added:

"How he’s going to have he’s career back? Many years of investment to become a professional football player. ... Now what!? I’ve never touched on this subject because I didn’t know all the details, but I’ve spoken to him once through FaceTime while behind bars and faced him on the pitch a couple times. I didn’t see any evil in the man."

Depay concluded:

"We can’t accept this to happen to us as athletes.. Who’s going to stand up for us in the time of need, not when the damage is already done? Don’t turn your heads, people."

Benjamin Mendy has played for clubs like Olympique Marseille, AS Monaco, and Manchester City. He has also represented France ten times. The 29-year-old will now look to rejuvenate his career with a fresh start at Lorient.