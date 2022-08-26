"I would not put myself through this if that was the case" - Alleged rape victim of Benjamin Mendy denies claim that she thought of demanding compensation 

The woman who accused Benjamin Mendy of rape has denied having “a mind to apply for compensation,” a jury has heard.

According to The Irish Independent, the woman reportedly searched online for how much the Manchester City defender was worth. She was said to have made the search about Benjamin Mendy days before speaking to police informally and just over two weeks before she gave an official statement to officers.

Daily Mail Online @MailOnline Woman who has accused footballer Benjamin Mendy of rape says she felt 'pressured' by police to press charges trib.al/aeqZ6CW Woman who has accused footballer Benjamin Mendy of rape says she felt 'pressured' by police to press charges trib.al/aeqZ6CW

The alleged rape was said to have taken place in the 28-year-old's cinema room during a party at his Cheshire mansion. Cheshire Crown Court heard how the woman made the search after the alleged incident.

Eleanor Laws QC, representing the French footballer, asked the woman:

“Why would you be searching for Mr. Mendy’s worth before making a statement?”

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, replied:

“On what date did I do that?"

Ms Laws then further asked:

“Why would you be interested in what he was worth on January 17?”

The woman answered:

“I wasn’t particularly interested, but he was headlines and stuff, obviously I’m going to Google him.”

The defense QC then asked:

“Have you a mind to apply for compensation at some point?”

To which the woman responded:

“No, and I haven’t done.”

Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC then asked why she decided to give evidence to the police after a long time following the alleged incident. She stated:

“Well, seeing the headlines all the time, being reminded of it, I knew whether to say anything or not say anything, going to the police was a massive scary thing to do, but when they approached me, I told them everything and they said I had the choice to come forward or not.”

Mr Cray then asked her if she told a fabricated version of events to aid others who had made similar allegations. She replied:

“I would not put myself through this if that was the case.”

Manchester News MEN @MENnewsdesk "Man City let a predator continue playing and putting other girls at risk", one of Mendy's alleged victims says manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-m… "Man City let a predator continue playing and putting other girls at risk", one of Mendy's alleged victims says manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-m…

Trial of Manchester City and France player Benjamin Mendy continues

Benjamin Mendy is currently on trial for eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven women. He has denied all charges.

Benjamin Mendy is on trial alongside his friend and alleged 'fixer', Louis Saha Matturie, who is alleged to have set the player up with girls for sex.

The 41-year-old man denied eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women. Both men have insisted that any sex was consensual. The trial is set to continue for four months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12