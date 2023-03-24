"Almost everything you have read in the press is true” – When Christian Vieri confirmed his history with women including George Clooney’s ex

Italian football legend Christian Vieri was an unstoppable force on and off the pitch. His scoring prowess was nothing short of remarkable, as evidenced by his staggering 236 goals for top clubs like Juventus, both Milan clubs, and Atletico Madrid.

But Vieri's love for scoring goals was only matched by his burning passion for women. Vieri's well-documented fondness for women was mostly tabloid talk, but the legendary striker revealed to Marca that many of the stories were true (via Daily Star):

"Since the age of 18, there have been very few days of abstinence. Many stories including women have been attributed to me over the years. I must be honest, there are only a few made up ones. Almost everything you have read in the press is true."

One of his most notable relationships was with none other than Elisabetta Canalis, the former flame of Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney. The two were together from 2001 to 2004, during which time they were even engaged to be married. After their relationship eventually came to an end, Canalis went on to date Clooney for several years.

Today, Vieri is happily married to Italian showgirl Costanza Carracciolo, whom he has been with since 2017. Together, they announced the birth of their first child, Stella, in 2018. In 2020, Christian Vieri's family grew once again with the arrival of his second daughter, Isabel.

Christian Vieri aims cheeky jibe at Romelu Lukaku, as Inter potentially miss out on Scudetto

Christian Vieri, the former striker of Inter Milan, has not shied away from claiming he would be the top scorer if he were still playing for the club. This remark appears to be aimed at Romelu Lukaku, the current forward for Simone Inzaghi's side.

Despite holding second position in the table, Inter Milan are unlikely to win the Serie A title for the second year in a row, as they are trailing 18 points behind table-toppers Napoli.

Christian Vieri, who played for Inter Milan for six years from 1999 to 2005, believes that the club's problems lie in their poor finishing (via TalkSPORT):

“Inter create 10 chances per game at home, they play well. You have [Denzel] Dumfries who crosses, [Federico] Dimarco who crosses, you have [Nicolo] Barella. You have players putting Lukaku in a good position. I’ll tell you one thing, if I played for this Inter team, I would win top scorer every year.”

Lukaku's second stint at Inter Milan has been hampered by injuries. He has been unable to match the form he displayed during his first tenure at the club when they ended their 11-year wait for the league title.

