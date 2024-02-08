“Almost impossible to replace Busquets” - Deco names closest player in world football to Barcelona legend 

Barcelona sporting director Deco has admitted that club legend Sergio Busquets is virtually 'impossible' to replace.

Busquets, 35, is a bonafide Barca legend, making a whopping 722 appearances across competitions since his first-team debut under Pep Guardiola in the 2008-09 season.

Having contributed 18 goals and 46 assists in 15 glorious seasons at the Camp Nou, the legendary defensive midfielder embarked on a new challenge. He moved to South Florida to join his former teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami on a free transfer last summer.

Suffice to say, the Blaugrana are yet to 'replace' the club legend, as Deco admitted (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano).

The sporting director mentioned Manchester City's Rodri and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich as the closest players to 'replace' Busquets but admitted the complexities involved in both signings:

"It’s almost impossible to replace Busquets. Rodri is the closest but City would never sell him to any club! Kimmich is another top player. ... but it’s also not easy to sign him. Look at how much Chelsea paid for Caicedo, it’s not easy at all".

Rodri, 27, is a first-team regular for Guardiola's City, contributing 23 goals and as many assists in 235 games across competitions. He played a key role in their continental treble triumph last season.

Meanwhile, Kimmich, 29, has made 370 appearances for Bayern since 2015-16, bagging 41 goals and 100 assists.

What's next for Sergio Busquets and Barcelona?

Sergio Busquets (right)

Sergio Busquets is currently in pre-season with his club side Inter Miami. However, the former Spain international sustained an injury 25 minutes into a goalless draw with Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on Wednesday (February 7) and had to come off. The Herons lost 4-3 on penalties.

If he recovers, the Barcelona legend is expected to feature in the final pre-season friendly against Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in Miami on February 15 before the MLS opener at home to Real Salt Lake six days later.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are in the midst of an underwhelming campaign. Xavi's side are eight points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid (58) after 23 games and next take on Granada at home on Sunday (February 11).