"Almost refuse to believe that this is a real quote" – Chelsea fans stunned by revelation from Thomas Tuchel

A portion of Chelsea fans were left stunned after reading Thomas Tuchel’s latest comments about Erling Haaland.

The German gaffer has revealed to Sport Bild how members of the board frequently talk about Haaland despite a failed move during the recently-concluded transfer window.

Here's what he said:

"We talk about him regularly, of course, because he’s a fantastic player and clearly the defining figure at Dortmund, who is a big rival for us in the Champions League."

Honest patrons of the Blues had hoped the Norwegian would make the switch to Stamford Bridge once the club shortlisted him as a potential target.

Sadly, the move didn't materialize. Haaland's super agent Mino Raiola wanted to extract an exorbitant amount for his client because of which a deal couldn't be agreed upon.

Tuchel's admiration for Haaland has thus left Chelsea fans on social media in disbelief, with one even expressing doubts concerning the veracity of the statement.

Is Erling Haaland a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans at Chelsea?

The Norwegian prodigy has emerged as one of the most valuable assets in European football since his move to Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg

He has been linked with several high-profile teams, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Despite club officials clamping down on rumors, critics believe the 21-year-old will leave Signal Iduna Park next summer. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea could be a potential destination for him, according to many.

Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga

Upon being asked if he could see Haaland moving to Stamford Bridge next summer despite Lukaku's presence, Tuchel said:

"You mean two at the top [with] Lukaku and Haaland? We can talk about it. I don’t think we’ve been really serious about it yet, but let’s see what will happen in the next few weeks."

Haaland's move to Chelsea will make the Blues a force to be reckoned with. Ever since moving to Dortmund, the Norwegian has scored 70 goals in 69 appearances.

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

However, he has managed to keep his future plans under wraps. It's safe to assume that Dortmund might find it difficult to contain Haaland if they don't come close to lifting silverware this season.

