"Already in charge of one of Europe’s top three or four teams" - Former PL manager urges Liverpool managerial target to stay at current club

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has urged Simone Inzaghi to stay put at Inter Milan amid reported interest from Liverpool. Mancini believes 47-year-old Inzaghi is already at a top club and should target winning the UFA Champions League with them next season.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Mancini heaped praise on Inzaghi's aggressive and dynamic style of football. He advised the former Lazio manager to reject reported interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

He said:

“He has a European playing style, and I’d see him well in the Premier League because it’s a league that suits his aggressive and dynamic way of seeing football. However, he is already in charge of one of Europe’s top three or four teams. What they did in the Champions League last season has boosted everyone’s self esteem, and I believe that, after the Scudetto, the next target will be to bring the Champions League back to Milan.”

Simeone Inzaghi has managed 145 matches at Inter Milan, winning 97 of them. He has 24 draws and as many losses in that time at San Siro.

Why is Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. The German manager stated that he was running out of energy and would be taking a break from the dugout for at least a year.

He told Liverpool's official website:

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment. I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy.

"I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is reported to be the front-runner for the Reds managerial post. Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto de Zerbi and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim have also been linked with the club.