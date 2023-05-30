"Already on fraud watch", "Major red flag" - Chelsea fans unhappy with Mauricio Pochettino's decision to let go of superstar

New Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has made the decision to not extend Joao Felix's stay at the club. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old is set to return to Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

Felix was signed in the January window on a short-term loan on a fee of almost €11 million. He immediately endeared himself to Blues fans, emerging as a key player for the side in a season where they have struggled.

Speaking in an event in Madrid, Atleti president Enrique Cerezo confirmed the news, saying:

"We've been informed that Pochettino does not count with Joao Felix for Chelsea. He will return here, we'll see. We have nothing planned."

Blues fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the Argentinian's decision.

Various sources reported that Joao Felix was happy with his loan spell at Stamford Bridge. He spoke about his love for the club in a recent interview, saying:

"I don't know yet my future but these four or five months, I've loved it. It's a top club, everyone in the club is very good to me, my teammates are unbelievable and I really like to be here."

Since signing in January, Felix has made 20 appearances for the team, scoring four goals.

AC Milan and Manchester United among teams interested in Chelsea star

Pulisic is set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Chelsea are prepared to sell American winger Christian Pulisic in the upcoming summer. According to ESPN, the Blues are looking to let go a host of players in the next window and the 24-year-old is among the likely candidates to leave Stamford Bridge.

The report adds that a wide variety of teams have made inquiries for Pulisic, including Manchester United, AC Milan, Juventus and Galatasaray. New head coach Mauricio Pochettino has given the green light to sell the player whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Despite signing the player for almost £60 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, the Blues are willing to listen to offers in the range of £20 million for the player. They will be looking to balance their books after spending over £500 million over the past two transfer windows.

Juventus are believed to be the frontrunners for the player. However, the report adds that the Bianconeri will be unwilling to pay the winger's current wages and thus, Pulisic may have to take a pay cut.

Pulisic made 30 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring just one goal and two assists.

