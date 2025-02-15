"Already matched Hojlund in the Prem" - Manchester City fans react as Omar Marmoush scores 1st half hat-trick against Newcastle

Manchester City fans were ecstatic as January signing Omar Marmoush scored a first-half hat-trick against Newcastle United at the Etihad on Saturday. The Cityzens have taken a 3-0 lead in the first 45 minutes, and as things stand, will end the weekend back in the top four.

Egypt international Marmoush joined City's floundering attack in January after a sensational start to the season with Eintracht Frankfurt. The 26-year-old scored 15 goals and provided nine assists in only 17 Bundesliga games in the first half of the 2024-25 season. His performances earned him a £59 million move to the Etihad Stadium.

Omar Marmoush showed glimpses of his quality in his debut against Chelsea but has had to wait until his third league game for the club to open his account. The forward did so in style, scoring three times in a 14-minute blitz against one of the league's meanest defenses.

Newcastle restricted Arsenal to no goals over two legs in the Carabao Cup semi-final. However, Marmoush scored thrice against them and his performance in front of goal excited the Manchester City fans. They took to X to share their thoughts on the display of the forward, who proved his worth in the game.

A fan declared Marmoush as the league's best Egyptian player, taking a dig at Mohamed Salah.

"Best Egyptian player in the league", they wrote.

Another fan asked that the UEFA Champions League last 16 playoff second leg against Real Madrid be brought forward.

"MARMOUSH HATTRICK !!! SAVINHO ASSIST GIVE US REAL MADRID NOW !!!!", they posted.

A fan expressed their delight at the forward avoiding the infamous '007' tag.

"DELETE THOSE OMAR MARMOUSH 007 DRAFTS 🫵🏾", they posted.

A fan pointed out that the Egyptian star has matched Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's goal tally.

"Marmoush has already matched Hojlund in the prem this season", they wrote .

Another fan pointed out that he has outscored the Chelsea duo of Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho already.

"Marmoush has more goals than Neto and Sancho this season, he just got his Visa 3 weeks ago", they posted.

Omar Marmoush appears to have put Manchester City on their way to a much-needed win, particularly after their 5-1 humbling at the Emirates two weeks ago. Their first-ever home defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League was also fresh in the memory ahead of the game. They lost 3-2 in the first leg of their playoff clash.

Omar Marmoush displays goalscoring talent for Manchester City

Omar Marmoush showed off the variety of his finishes in the first half as he put his side 3-0 up against Newcastle United. Barring any unfortunate slips, the Cityzens appear set to pick up all three points in front of their fans at the Etihad.

Marmoush scored his first goal of the game after 19 minutes, making a darting run off the shoulder of the last Newcastle defender to meet a long pass from Ederson. He then had the presence of mind to coolly lift the ball over Martin Dubravka for Manchester City's opener.

The second goal came after Ilkay Gundogan slipped the forward in behind once more, this time with a shorter pass. He smashed a finish past Dubravka in the 24th minute. Marmoush added a third for Manchester City in the 33rd minute as he finished a cutback from Savinho to complete his hat-trick.

