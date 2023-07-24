“Already picking up a little bit about how he does things” – Manchester United star says he’s already learning from ‘slightly different’ Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton has heaped praise on new signing Andre Onana. He reckons the Cameroon star fits right into Erik ten Hag's system and is different from the 'keepers he has seen previously.

United signed Onana this summer after David de Gea left on a free transfer after a 12-year stay. The Red Devils paid over €50 million to seal the deal with Inter Milan and reunite the goalkeeper with Ten Hag.

Heaton told The Athletic about the former Ajax star:

"I can see already how he's going to fit into the manager's style. He looks really good with his feet, and I am already picking up a little bit up about how he does things slightly differently to what I've seen before.

"I know I'm getting on, but I still try to adapt, still try to learn all the time. I enjoy that side of it, and we will see what he brings in."

De Gea had a contract offer on his table but decided to leave after the Red Devils rescinded the initial agreement.

"I have not seen a massive amount of him" - Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton on Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton added that he has not watched a lot of his new teammate Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian is coming off a fabulous season with Inter, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. He helped them finish third in Serie A and reach the UEFA Champions League final, where the Nerazzurri fell 1-0 to Manchester City.

He went on to add that he watched the UEFA Champions League final but is looking forward to seeing how the new signing can replicate his Inter Milan exploits in the Premier League. Heaton told The Athletic about the new Manchester United signing:

"I've not seen a massive amount of him, if I'm totally honest. I saw the Champions League final and seen bits and bobs. In the Premier League we've got Ederson and Alisson, and they've changed that goalkeeping side a little bit. Most teams play that way now.

"Onana has come in to us now. Time will tell. I think Pep said it was difficult for them to get on a high press on with him playing like that. I was really impressed with him in that game, and I'm looking forward to working with him, competing with him, and we'll see how it plays out."

Manchester United fans have been urging the club to sign a ball-playing goalkeeper, as De Gea was not good with his passing. They got their wish this summer with Onana and are now awaiting the Cameroon star's debut.

Erik ten Hag's side face Wrexham on Tuesday night in the United States. The manager is likely to play a second-string team, as they take on Real Madrid less than 24 hours later.