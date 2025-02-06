“Always agree” - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti decides who among Luka Modric and Vinicius is ‘correct’ after angry altercation in win over Leganes

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has picked sides after the altercation between legendary midfielder Luka Modric and superstar Vinicius Jr. This happened during Los Blancos' 3-2 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-final at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque yesterday (February 5).

After Vinicius picked up a yellow card sometime in the 82nd minute, he could be seen in a heated conversation with Modric. The 39-year-old midfielder was not pleased with the winger for an undetermined reason, but it has made headlines, despite Los Blancos winning the game late on.

Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the situation between the two players, and he picked the legendary midfielder over Vinicius, telling the press (via MadridXtra on X):

"Modric was angry with Vinicius? I don't know what happened but if Modric said something then it's correct. Always agree with Luka Modric."

Real Madrid struggled in the Copa del Rey quarter-final, but a last-gasp effort from 20-year-old forward Gonzalo Garcia sealed the deal. Luka Modric scored the opener early on (18'), while Endrick doubled the scoring minutes later (25'). However, Los Blancos faltered in their defending and saw Leganes climb back.

Juan Cruz scored a penalty in the 39th minute, before finding the net for the equalizer on the cusp of the hour (59'). Gonzalo Garcia found the late winner (90+3), giving Real Madrid the goal they chased for many long minutes.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti pleased with academy graduates in the first team

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has shared his delight with the academy graduates who have impressed in the first team. The club have seen Raul Asencio break into the first team this season with some impressive performances as a center-back.

Against Leganes, it was Gonzalo Garcia - another academy graduate - who impressed, clinching an important win for Los Blancos. Speaking afterward, Ancelotti said (via Sports Illustrated):

"The youth system is doing a very good job and well-prepared players are coming through. Of course they lack experience, but they're doing very well. Asencio since he come through, Gonzalo, Jacobo.

"You have to remember that Jacobo has just come back from a long injury. He hasn't been able to play for three months. Now he's started, but he's still missing something. We know that we can count on them."

Real Madrid have a derby on the horizon, as they face Atletico Madrid for their upcoming La Liga clash this weekend (February 8).

