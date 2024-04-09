"Always delivers when it matters", "Big game player" - Arsenal fans hail star for his performance in 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard stood out as the fan favorite after he sealed a draw for the Gunners in their Champions League quarterfinal match against Bayern Munich.

The Gunners took the lead almost immediately as the game began. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring at the 12-minute mark with a spectacular curler that set the tone for the match. However, Bayern Munich quickly replied as Serge Gnabry equalised six minutes later by taking advantage of defensive errors.

The drama in the first half did not end there as Harry Kane converted a penalty to give Bayern the lead at the 32-minute mark after William Saliba had fouled Leroy Sane. The game stayed at 2-1 for the rest of the first half and most of the second half. Leandro Trossard then stepped in as a substitute and made an instant impression.

He scored with a well-aimed effort in the 76th minute after receiving a pass from Gabriel Jesus, leveling the game at 2-2 ahead of the return leg at Allianz Arena. Trossard's performance was lauded by the supporters, who noted his ability to step up when things counted. One fan praised him, saying:

"Leandro Trossard always delivers when it matters"

Another fan hailed the Belgian winger:

"Trossard, Big game player"

A third fan added:

"This guy should go back to Brighton and buy him again at 100M"

A fourth said:

"Trossard is such a game changer!"

Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal fans to apologize to Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz cost £65 million when he transferred from Chelsea to join the Gunners over the summer. However, the supporters had rather mixed reactions to Havertz's transfer, mostly due to his patchy play at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, Havertz's on-field performance has begun to sway people's perceptions. He has tallied 10 goals and five assists for the Gunners so far, helping in their impressive run for the Premier League title. Rio Ferdinand slammed the Gunners faithful for doubting Havertz in the first place, telling TNT Sports (via Mirror):

“There was huge pressure (when he first arrived). When we talk about the character of players and being the makeup of any top player, he has got that. He was questioned by a lot of Arsenal fans. When I walk around here and anywhere at Arsenal, I always say to the Arsenal fans, have you apologised to Havertz? They need to say sorry. They need to apologise.”

Havertz will hope he can continue to lead the line and potentially guide the Gunners to more than one trophy this season.

