“Always in the fight”, “they are competitive” – Aguero predicts how the Premier League top four would look at the end of 2022-23 season

Former Premier League striker Sergio Aguero has shared his predictions for the top four in the English top-flight in the upcoming season. He believes Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal will make it to the Champions League slots at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Aguero explained that Manchester United will need to rebuild under Erik ten Hag. He also praised Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

However, he believes both clubs won't make it to the Premier League's top four next season. He told Stake.com:

"I don't think it will be very different from what has been happening. United is in the process of rebuilding and with a new manager but they are always in the fight. Chelsea, although they have lost important players, especially in defence, have shown that they are competitive and added Sterling."

He added:

"The same as Tottenham with a coach like Conte who has experience in the Premier League, who has always formed competitive teams and has a very important offensive duo like the one made up of Kane and Son."

The Argentine also believes that clubs like Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion could fight for European places as well. He said:

"But let's not forget that there is always a surprise team and this year there are many who can give the note. Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton... there are many who will fight for a place in Europe."

He concluded:

"I believe the top four will be Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal."

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Sergio Aguero: “ #Arsenal are dark horses for the Premier League title after their transfer business, but Man City and Liverpool are clearly favourites.” 🗣Sergio Aguero: “#Arsenal are dark horses for the Premier League title after their transfer business, but Man City and Liverpool are clearly favourites.” 👀 🏆 https://t.co/3kvzSARYtw

Premier League 2022-23 opening fixtures for the 'Big 6'

The next Premier League season will begin on Friday, August 5, with a clash at Selhurst Park between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, who lost the fixture 3-0 last season.

Liverpool will then travel to Craven Cottage to face newly-promoted Fulham on August 6.

Tottenham Hotspur will face Southampton at home on August 6, a fixture the Lilywhites lost 3-2 last season.

Chelsea will face Everton at Goodison Park on August 6. The two clubs played out a 1-1 draw in this fixture last season.

Manchester United will begin their campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 7, a fixture they won 2-0 last season.

Finally, Manchester City will travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on August 7 in a fixture they drew 2-2 in last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far