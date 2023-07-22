“Always good to see and be in the presence of greatness” – LeBron James shares admiration for Lionel Messi during Inter Miami debut

LeBron James reacted after attending Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut against Liga MX side Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday (July 21). The Argentina captain scored a sensational last-minute free-kick winner in the Leagues Cup clash to help Miami get a 2-1 win on his debut.

Stars across the sports world and beyond gathered to watch Messi's MLS debut. Apart from NBA top scorer James, tennis legend Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian were also in attendance.

Messi didn't disappoint as he provided a flash of his undeniable brilliance by netting a 94th-minute free-kick winner after coming on 40 minutes earlier. James, who plays for the LA Lakers, wrote on Instagram about Messi:

"Welcome brother!!! Always good to see and be in the presence of GREATNESS!!!"

Messi is already sending fans into a frenzy despite playing less than 45 minutes for Inter Miami. The Argentina captain is hands-down one of the greatest players to grace the beautiful game. Fans will hope that he provides more such moments of magic as he embarks on his new journey in the US.

LeBron James or Lionel Messi: Who is richer?

LeBron James and Lionel Messi are both stalwarts of their respective sports. James is an NBA legend and has been the game's best performer throughout his legendary career spanning two decades.

Messi, meanwhile, is one of the greatest players to ever live. He's considered by many as the greatest footballer of the modern era, alongside his Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both James and Messi are incredibly wealthy. James, though, is way above the Argentine in terms of net worth. The American boasts a net worth of $1 billion, a staggering figure, while Messi's net worth is around $600 million, as per MARCA.

The Argentine has made his on-field earnings in club football while playing for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and now Inter Miami.