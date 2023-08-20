"Always been a hostile place" - Newcastle star makes honest Anfield admission ahead of crunch Liverpool clash 

Kieran Trippier believes Anfield is one of the most hostile places to visit as Newcastle United prepare to face Liverpool on 27 August.

Before his team's 1-0 league to Manchester City at the Etihad yesterday (19 August), Trippier was asked which fanbase he thinks is the most vocal apart from Newcastle's. He told Sky Sports in a fan Q&A session (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"It's got to be Anfield. I've played many games there, many big games, and their fans are really good. Every time I've been there, it has always been a hostile place but the one I really enjoy."

Trippier has a horrendous record against Liverpool, winning twice and losing 10 times in 13 games. He hasn't won in his last six visits to Anfield, drawing once. He will be hoping to improve that record next weekend on Merseyside.

Liverpool are also unbeaten in their last 13 games against the Magpies across competitions. Tripper (32) played both games last season as Liverpool completed the league double over Newcastle.

The Reds, meanwhile, secured their first win of the campaign yesterday, beating Bournemouth 3-1 at home. In their opening games of the campaign, Jurgen Klopp's men drew 1-1 to Chelsea in London while Newcastle beat Aston Villa 5-1 on Tyneside.

Newcastle boss responds to Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp makings cheeky comments on new PL rule change

There have been a host of new rules implemented in the Premier League this season. One of them restricts the number of coaches allowed in the technical area per side to one.

Jurgen Klopp commented on this rule change, saying it will impact just one team in the league — Newcastle United. Klopp said, via the Mirror:

"It's like that in the Champions League anyway. I think it's only a problem for one team: Newcastle. Sorry!"

Jason Tindall, who is Eddie Howe's assistant, is known for being overly involved on the touchline. It isn't something Howe minds. In fact, he sees the new rule change as a blow to Newcastle.

Howe responded to the comments and told reporters:

"I did hear about Jurgen's comments. I think the rules do impact us more than other teams because of how we work. This isn't a new thing for me and Jason, for as long as I have been in management, it is something we have done."

Tindall and Howe have worked in the manager-assistant manager role for over a decade in an association that first started in 2009 at Bournemouth. Tindall's only spell as a permanent manager came in 2020 when he managed the Cherries for six months until his sacking in February 2021.