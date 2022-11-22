“Always looked clueless”, “Shouldn’t be playing full time” – Fans left furious after ‘dreadful’ display from Argentina superstar in 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup clash

Fans were left disappointed with Angel di Maria's display in Argentina's historic 2-1 loss against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 22 November in the FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old was visibly trying to use his pace to exploit the opponent's backline throughout the first half but to no avail. A 'trivela' pass that narrowly missed a diving Lautaro Martinez's head and an 84th-minute cross to Lionel Messi were arguably his only two positive contributions in the game.

But the Argentines could not recover from Saudi Arabia's second-half comeback. Messi's 10th-minute penalty put the two-time FIFA World Cup winners in the lead.

However, manager Herve Renard's men did not abandon their attacking style of play and were rewarded with two goals within the first eight minutes of the second half. Di Maria played the entirety of the game, including 13 minutes of second-half stoppage time.

But he was ineffective and largely frustrated those backing La Albiceleste. As per SofaScore, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger lost possession 11 times, completed just two of his five dribbles, and recorded a modest 82% pass completion rate.

It's safe to say that his performance did not win him admirers, and fans did not hide their frustrations with the Juventus star. Some were concerned about his age, while others doubted his fitness levels.

Here are some of the best reactions to Di Maria's display in Argentina's 2-1 loss.

Martín V @Napoleonismo Di María performing like that after preparing himself for this game for 2 months, Qatar Airways can't let this guy land in Italy Di María performing like that after preparing himself for this game for 2 months, Qatar Airways can't let this guy land in Italy

Juventus News Live @juvenewslive Di Maria came to Juventus to stay in contention for the World Cup team, only to disappear against Saudi Arabia. He and Paredes were abysmal. Utterly anonymous. Dreadful display Di Maria came to Juventus to stay in contention for the World Cup team, only to disappear against Saudi Arabia. He and Paredes were abysmal. Utterly anonymous. Dreadful display

Diehard Culer 💙❤ @culersincebirth Di maria was one of the worst player today, he always looked clueless, he even slowed down the attack with his poor control sometimes and bad decision making and Argentina are banking on him as one of the main man for glory, not a performance u expect from a senior. Di maria was one of the worst player today, he always looked clueless, he even slowed down the attack with his poor control sometimes and bad decision making and Argentina are banking on him as one of the main man for glory, not a performance u expect from a senior.

⁷🌕 @TKSG1O When I see Di Maria in the starting lineup against Mexico When I see Di Maria in the starting lineup against Mexico https://t.co/0Faiteygr9

desmond @desmondAlake Di Maria is old and out of form, he shouldn’t be playing full time game anymore. Di Maria is old and out of form, he shouldn’t be playing full time game anymore.

Barça Pictures #14 @Barca__pictures Is this Di Maria’s worst game with Argentina? Is this Di Maria’s worst game with Argentina?

Steve Pineapple @tom_mcghee Will never get bored of watching di Maria lose football matches Will never get bored of watching di Maria lose football matches

Mr.Nuamah @MrNuamah Messi really tried, Di Maria is the problem Messi really tried, Di Maria is the problem

Jaz @J7zza Di Maria is horse shit, please never in your life compare this guy to prime Eden again Di Maria is horse shit, please never in your life compare this guy to prime Eden again

Di Maria joined Juventus on a free transfer this summer after seeing his contract at PSG run out. He has been restricted to just 10 appearances for Juve this campaign due to injuries and a two-match red-card suspension.

It remains to be seen if manager Lionel Scaloni sticks with the former Manchester United winger in his starting XI when Argentina take on Mexico on November 26.

2022 FIFA World Cup loss vs Saudi Arabia ends Argentina's iconic unbeaten streak

Argentina's loss against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia brought an end to their 36-match unbeaten streak.

Their last loss came in July 2019, when they lost 2-0 to Brazil in the semi-finals of the Copa America that year. Since then, they have managed to go on a 36-match unbeaten run, which included 25 wins and 11 draws.

Even a draw against Saudi Arabia would have seen them match Italy's record of 37 matches without a defeat, which is an international record. But it wasn't meant to be, and they are now up against the ropes if they want to make it out of Group C.

Get Denmark vs Tunisia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes