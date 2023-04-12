"Always been overrated" - Bayern Munich superstar gets branded a 'disgrace' for his disasterclass in 3-0 Manchester City defeat

Bayern Munich were clinically beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday (April 11) and fans have torn into Dayot Upamecano for his horrific performance.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Erling Haaland have given the English champions a huge lead heading into the second-leg at the Allianz Arena next week.

Thomas Tuchel's side were second-best for much of the night but capitulated totally after the break. One player in particular that was really out of depth was Upamecano.

An otherwise reliable defender, the Frenchman was all over the place at the Etihad, struggling to cope with City's high pressing. He was also directly at fault for City's second goal.

As he looked to play from the back, Silva dispossessed him near the box with Haaland then pouncing on the loose ball before playing it back for the Portuguese to head it home. Upamecano lost possession a total of 15 times in the match, an indication of just how sloppy he was on the ball.

Bayern fans were really frustrated with him and made no secret of it, taking to Twitter to vent it all out as the 24-year-old got hammered for his error-strewn performance.

One fan compared his display to that of Raphael Varane's against City in 2020, calling it "Kamikaze," while another took aim at Tuchel for not taking him off in the game. Another fan even went on to claim that Upamecano has always been "overrated."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 All the good work Upamecano has done in rebuilding his reputation this season erased in one night. Shades of Varane against City from a few seasons ago. Kamikaze. All the good work Upamecano has done in rebuilding his reputation this season erased in one night. Shades of Varane against City from a few seasons ago. Kamikaze.

NBA Connect Nation @NbaConnect247 @idoxvi Tuchel is such a joke, he sees the way he's committing blunder and he didn't remove him or shout at him @idoxvi Tuchel is such a joke, he sees the way he's committing blunder and he didn't remove him or shout at him

JOSE CARLOS @JOSECAR19097317 @idoxvi he was a disgrace and i dont support bayern munich @idoxvi he was a disgrace and i dont support bayern munich

KJ @pyr3xpioche Upamecano to Tuchel after being cooked all game Upamecano to Tuchel after being cooked all game https://t.co/y163CHYXql

SJ @316simsim De Ligt & Upamecano CB partnership is like mash potato & fufu on the same plate De Ligt & Upamecano CB partnership is like mash potato & fufu on the same plate

Ty💫 @72bourne 🤦🏾‍♂️ Upamecano it is time to learn Chinese🤦🏾‍♂️ Upamecano it is time to learn Chinese😭🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/s9drq6Z9gj

Agon53 @Agon531 @markgoldbridge He is too error prone and that is maybe gonna cost him to be one of the best. @markgoldbridge He is too error prone and that is maybe gonna cost him to be one of the best.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge How bad is Upamecano How bad is Upamecano

Bayern Munich on their way out of the Champions League

A 3-0 deficit seems too big for a side of even Bayern Munich's caliber, and their Champions League run now appears to be over. The Bundesliga champions couldn't bring their A1 game to the fore at the Etihad as they struggled to hit the broadside of the barn.

Even Sadio Mane, who has scored 10 goals against City in his career, and Joao Cancelo, who is on loan at Munich from City, couldn't help turn the tides after being thrown in.

The sides meet again at the Allianz Arena in seven days' time but Bayern are unlikely to net four without response against such a well-oiled City team. A second consecutive quarter-final exit is on the cards.

Poll : 0 votes