"Always overthinking UCL games", "What is this" - Fans furious with Pep Guardiola for 'strange' lineup as Manchester City take on RB Leipzig

Manchester City fans have reacted to Pep Guardiola's line-up to take on RB Leipzig at home in the UEFA Champions League tonight (March 14).

The second-leg Round of 16 encounter at the Etihad Stadium is a must-win game for City if they are to advance into the next round of the competition. Both teams played out a 1-1 draw last month in the first leg. As such, tonight's clash is very much open for any team that can grind out a win after 90 minutes or possibly extra time and penalties.

Meanwhile, a cross-section of fans on Twitter have been quite vocal about the starting XI for Manchester City to face RB Leipzig.

Manchester City @ManCity



XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis



While the team looks quite solid on paper, some fans are of the opinion that head coach Guardiola, in his usual fashion, has overthought his set-up.

Manchester City's starting XI to face RB Leipzig doesn't have a recognized full-back or an outright winger in the team.

Guardiola has opted to start the likes of Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, and even Riyad Mahrez all off the bench in a must-win encounter.

City also have four recognized centre-backs starting the game in Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, and John Stones.

Reacting to the team news, a fan tweeted:

"Advantage Leipzig"

Another fan tweeted:

"Pep Overthinking again."

Below are a couple of tweets showing reactions from fans online regarding Manchester City's starting XI to face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

𝐓𝐊🇯🇲 @SalahTheory @TheEuropeanLad Why pep always overthinking ucl games wtf is this? 11 @TheEuropeanLad Why pep always overthinking ucl games wtf is this? 11😭😭

This isn't the first time that Guardiola will be trying out some strange tactics with Manchester City, especially in the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish tactician was guilty of overthinking in games against Lyon and their 2021 Champions League final clash against Chelsea.

Manchester City manager hints at possible approach for must-win Champions League games against RB Leipzig

Pep Guardiola believes that his team will be able to match up the high-pacy game of their opponents Leipzig at Eithad tonight. However, he revealed that his tactics would largely depend on the approach of the German club side.

He said:

"In the first half over there, in the second half they were better. We saw the game and we tried to figure out what we had to do and adjust a few things that can help us to have more control and play a bit better."

He added:

"I have always believed in transition games, it is a coin – it can go in your favor or... but it is a knockout game and maybe we need to break more of the game. In the end, the game will dictate more of what we have to do."

Manchester City come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace away in the Premier League on March 11.

