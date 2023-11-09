"Always in the right place at the right time" - Pat Nevin heaps praises on 'incredible' ex-Chelsea star after UCL performance

Pat Nevin has praised former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata after his performance against Celtic. The Atletico Madrid star scored twice in the 6-0 win over the Scottish Premier League side this week.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, Nevin claimed that Morata is a striker who knows exactly where to be inside the box. He added that the former Chelsea star does not get enough credit despite his numbers. He said via HITC:

"Morata, considering what everybody thought of him when he was playing for Chelsea, the nightmare he had there, he is an incredible striker. He is always in the right place at the right time – He is absolutely extraordinary. I have looked through a lot of his goals in the last few while, just trying to understand what he does differently now than what he was doing in England. He is just as good as you get ghosting in. His numbers are brilliant."

Morata has scored 7 goals in 10 LaLiga matches while adding another 5 in 4 UEFA Champions League matches this season. He scored 24 goals in 72 matches for the Blues while assisting six times.

Pat Nevin on Nicolas Jackson leading Chelsea attack

Pat Nevin believes Nicolas Jackson is too naive to be leading the attack for Chelsea. He claims that the striker misses a lot of chances but is optimistic as he is just 22 years old.

Speaking to OLBG, Nevin claimed that Jackson has got the speed, but is not making the moves on the pitch like a natural goal scorer. He said:

"Chelsea really needed energy and most people would agree with that. Jackson certainly doesn't lack it, and you see him chasing after players all over the pitch. He's got serious speed, but he doesn't look like a natural goalscorer yet. He has all of the other attributes, though. The very best strikers put chances away, but it hasn't quite happened for him just yet. However, he is young - just 22. Is he the right person for the job? I'd say he is because there's nobody there who can fill his boots right now in the squad. Jackson isn't putting chances away, and that's how strikers are judged."

Jackson scored a hattrick for the Blues this week when they took on Tottenham. He has now scored 4 goals in the Premier League after finding the back of the net against Luton Town earlier this season.