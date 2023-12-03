Chelsea striker Armando Broja has made a heartfelt claim regarding his feelings about donning the jersey of his boyhood club. The Albania international grew up supporting the Blues and also came through the youth ranks of the club.

The England-born Albanian striker joined Chelsea from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 at the age of eight. He has since made excellent development and is now a first-team player for the Blues.

The 22-year-old has admitted that it is a special feeling to represent the club he has grown up supporting since childhood. The young attacker claimed that he wanted to train and play alongside club legends and is grateful that he has achieved that feat. Broja said at a Stamford Bridge event, as quoted by Absolute Chelsea:

"It’s always special to play for the club you supported as a kid. Going to the Bridge and seeing all the legends who were playing before. I always wanted to play alongside them, train alongside them or be like them."

Broja is regarded very highly at Stamford Bridge. He made his name in the youth ranks while also proving himself on loan at Vitesse and Southampton.

The 22-year-old has so far made 25 senior appearances for the Blues, having scored twice in the process. His career has been ravaged by injuries and he is just making his way back to full fitness after almost a year's absence.

Broja is capped 17 times for Albania and has scored four times for his country. The youngster has scored once in six appearances this season for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino backs big-money summer signing to perform well at club

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed Moises Caicedo to justify his price tag following an underwhelming start to life at the club. The Ecuador international left Brighton & Hove Albion in a £115 million deal to join the East London side.

However, the 22-year-old is yet to showcase his best form at Stamford Bridge and has been on the winning side on just four occasions in 11 Premier League outings. However, Pochettino has backed Caicedo to rediscover his form and silence his critics. He said, as quoted by Football.london:

"It's easy to blame the money and different aspects. He's a human being. When something is covered in expectation, it's easy to find something to blame. For everyone the expectation is different, the shirt is different and the badge is different. It's about time to fit and to start to perform. That's why we have no doubt it's only time."

Caicedo is expected to start alongside Enzo Fernandez for Chelsea in Pochettino's 4-2-3-1 formation against his former club Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, December 3.