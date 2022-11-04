“Always a tough opponent and a great sportsman” – Thomas Muller sends message to Barcelona star Gerard Pique as he announces retirement

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has sent Barcelona defender Gerard Pique a message following the Spaniard's retirement.

Pique, 35, has announced that he is ending his career after Barcelona's home game with Almeria on Saturday, 5 November.

In doing so, he brings an end to an illustrious career that has seen the Spanish defender make 615 appearances for Barca.

He has won the Champions League four times and La Liga on eight occasions, among other honors with the Blaugrana.

The veteran defender came up against Bayern's Muller on nine occasions, winning two, drawing one, and losing six games.

Muller reacted to the Spaniard's retirement announcement video by sending him a response on Twitter:

"Always a tough opponent and a great sportsman. A champion and a legend of our game. Thank you (Gerard Pique)."

Muller has enjoyed tremendous success in his nine appearances against Barca.

The German has been on the winning side on eight occasions, losing just once and has scored eight goals.

The Bayern forward has been a nightmare for Barcelona whenever the two sides have come up against one another.

The pair locked horns in the Blaugrana's infamous 8-2 defeat to the Bavarians in the 2020 UEFA Champions League, with Muller's side going on to win the tournament.

They did so again in the group stages of this season's Champions League, with Bayern beating Barcelona both at home 2-0 and away at the Nou Camp 3-0.

Barcelona manager Xavi hailed Pique's decision to retire as a gesture of spectacular greatness

Xavi comments on the Spaniard's retirement

Pique's retirement is reportedly set to save the Blaugrana £44 million due to the high wages he sat on.

Barcelona will pay the Spaniard the deferred wages he is owed up until this point.

Xavi spoke ahead of the player's final appearance at the Nou Camp against Almeria when he touched on his retirement.

He described it as a gesture that showed spectacular greatness, saying (via Daily Mail):

"Pique is a player who still has a contract and who could have continued at the club, so his gesture shows spectacular greatness."

Xavi went on to explain how the pair had difficult discussions over the summer:

"We had a private conversation at the beginning of the summer. I had to explain my intentions to him and it was one of the most difficult moments I’ve had to do as a coach."

Xavi concluded by lavishing praise on his former Barca teammate and insisting that he could become the club's president:

"Pique is brave, a winner, a great teammate, and a very intelligent person. He has been a great captain for Barca. Gerard can be president of Barça and he can be whatever he wants, because he has plenty of capacity and leadership, no doubt."

