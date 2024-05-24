“Always been my ultimate dream” - Bruno Fernandes makes huge admission on Manchester United future amid transfer rumours

Amid rumors of his impending transfer in the summer transfer window, Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes asserted that playing for The Red Devils has always been his 'ultimate dream.'

Despite an underwhelming season for The Red Devils, the Portuguese playmaker delivered consistently. In 47 appearances across all competitions, the Portuguese scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists.

However, United finished eighth in the Premier League table, their lowest in the league ever. This fueled rumors that Fernandes may leave the club in search of greener pastures. Several clubs became a part of the fray to sign the 29-year-old, including Barcelona.

The Portuguese playmaker has put an end to such rumors, saying that he doesn't want to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. Here's what he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to LEAVE. This has always been my ultimate dream."

Fernandes, however, made it clear that he wants his expectations to correspond with that of Manchester United. The Portuguese made it clear that he wants the club to play at the highest level, compete in the UEFA Champions League, and improve their chances of winning the title they last won in 2008.

He added:

"I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard. That is what I want. That is what you all deserve."

Manchester United cross-city rivals Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup on May 25.

Manchester United have a shot at securing a European spot if they win the FA Cup final

Erik ten Hag won the Carabao Cup in his first season in charge of The Red Devils last year. Fans hoped this would catapult the team to bring home more trophies, but that's far from what actually transpired.

The Red Devils, however, have a shot at securing a spot in the Europa League, a spot currently held by Chelsea. Should Manchester United defeat City in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley, the Blues will be demoted to the Europa Conference League, allowing United to compete in the Europa League.

Notably, The Red Devils last won the Europa League in 2017, when they defeated Ajax 2-0. Interestingly, the Dutch club was being led by Erik ten Hag at the time.