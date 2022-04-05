"Am I?" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe gives honest answer to question about being the 'best in the world'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe recently commented on some fans calling him the 'best player in the world'. He revealed that he "always wanted to be" but left it to the people to decide.

Mbappe produced an incredible performance in PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday, April 4. The Frenchman scored a brace and provided assists for the three other goals scored by the Parisians.

After the match, he was asked if he was the best player in the world. He replied (via L'Equipe):

"I always wanted to be, yes. Then am I? That's for people to say. When you're the best, you don't have to say it. If people think I am, so much the better."

The Frenchman has certainly stepped up his game this season and could be a potential 2022 Ballon d'Or winner. After five goal involvements against Lorient, Mbappe now has 48 goal involvements in 38 games in all competitions so far this season.

His overall tally for PSG stands at 160 goals and 81 assists in 209 appearances in all competitions. The 23-year-old has been one of the best players in recent years.

He will look to finish this season strong before a big summer ahead, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to take place in Qatar.

Mbappe's future still in doubt with PSG and Real Madrid both hoping

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since last summer itself. As per ESPN, Los Blancos made a bid of €200 million for the Frenchman last summer but PSG didn't respond to it.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



"I don't want to make any mistake. My choice hasn't been made, the whole world knows that". Kylian Mbappé added: "There is no need to talk a lot... there are new elements that I will consider for my future. It's not an easy decision, my family will help me"."I don't want to make any mistake. My choice hasn't been made, the whole world knows that". Kylian Mbappé added: "There is no need to talk a lot... there are new elements that I will consider for my future. It's not an easy decision, my family will help me". ⭐️🇫🇷 #Mbappé"I don't want to make any mistake. My choice hasn't been made, the whole world knows that". https://t.co/PzqU0Ojufj

With his current contract with the Parisian club expiring this summer, speculation of a potential exit has only increased. The Frenchman said after the win over Lorient (via ESPN):

"I haven't decided about my future yet. I'm cool. I want to take my time because I don't want to get it wrong. I am thinking about it because there are new elements -- lots of things, new parameters. [There are] a lot of parameters to take in consideration. I'm trying to figure it out with my family so I take the right decision."

As per RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo (via Express), Mbappe is set to sign a new contract with PSG. His eventual decision is set to be one of the biggest talking points of the summer transfer window.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar