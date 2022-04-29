"Amazing" - Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt message to Manchester United fans after draw with Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo bailed Manchester United out of deep water once again last night with his equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea in their Premier League clash. Although the result effectively ensured the end of the Red Devils' bid for a top-four finish in the league, the Portuguese superstar took to social media after the match to thank the club's fans for their support.

The Red Devils put in one more dismal performance and looked almost certain to lose the game for large portions of the match. However, cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up once again to save his side from blushes as he has several times this season.

Although Chelsea created several chances throughout the match, they only managed to break the deadlock in the 60th minute when Marcos Alonso successfully found the back of the net. Manchester United were quick to respond as the Portuguese superstar restored parity just two minutes later to save his side from further embarrassment.

Despite widespread criticism, the 37-year-old forward has undeniably been Manchester United's best player this season. Last night's goal took his tally to 23 goals in 36 matches across all competitions this season as he arguably remains the only saving grace for the club in what has turned out to be a disastrous season.

After the match, the 37-year-old took to social media to thank the fans for their support. He wrote:

"Thanks for the support in Old Trafford tonight. As always, our fans were amazing in their effort to help the team."

Ralf Rangnick heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo but remains unsure of superstar's Manchester United future

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was quick to laud Cristiano Ronaldo for his attitude, performance and crucial face-saving goal against Chelsea.

"Not only the goal Cristiano Ronaldo scored but his whole performance, his attitude at age of 37, this is not normal to do that," Rangnick said. "If he plays like he did today he can still be a big help to this team."

Rangnick is set to make way for Erik ten Hag this summer, and the German admitted that he is unsure of the Portuguese superstar's future, and that it will depend on the incoming manager and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner himself.

He said:

"It is Erik's and Cristiano Ronaldo's decision for what he can do next but today his performance was really great."

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh