Amid rumors about Van Dijk leaving Liverpool, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman opens up on what star defender told him about transfer

Virgil van Dijk’s future at Liverpool has continued to remain a major talking point as speculation over his potential departure intensifies. The Dutch defender, whose contract with Liverpool will expire this summer, has been attracting interest from several top clubs.

Amid the uncertainty, Netherlands national team coach Ronald Koeman has shed light on Van Dijk’s stance regarding a possible move.

Koeman played down any immediate concerns, emphasizing that the defender remains focused on maintaining his current level of performance. The Netherlands boss said in the press conference ahead of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals against Spain (via Rousing the Kop):

“Whether he signs with Liverpool or another big club, that’s all good for me. We’ll see what happens, and what I understand from Virgil is that he is still looking for the level he is at now.”

Virgil van Dijk has remained quite unsure about his future at Anfield. Ahead of the Reds’ 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle United, he assured the media that there will be more clarity on his contract situation before the season ends.

The defender joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2018 for a reported fee of €84.65 million. In his seven years at Anfield, he has won every available trophy at the club apart from the Europa League.

Paris Saint Germain in talks with Liverpool defender; set to make €100 million proposal to Premier League club – Reports

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are reportedly in discussions with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk amid the uncertainty surrounding the player’s situation at Anfield. Having significantly reduced their wage bill in recent years, PSG now have the financial flexibility to make major investments in the transfer market this summer.

Following Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League last week at the hands of PSG, Van Dijk was seen having a chat with the hierarchy of the Ligue 1 club. However, it was revealed that the conversation had nothing to do with switching sides, as it happened by chance.

According to Anfield Watch, Van Dijk is a prime target for PSG, and the Ligue 1 outfit are in talks with the Dutchman’s representatives about a possible transfer. The report added that Paris Saint Germain has proposed a contract worth €80 million before taxes, which would be paid over two years.

There is also an option for a third year in Paris, which means Van Dijk could extend his stay if both parties agree. In addition to the €80 million salary, PSG is offering Van Dijk a large signing bonus that increases the total value of the initial contract offer to €100 million.

However, as per the aforementioned report, money is not a motivating factor for the Reds skipper.

