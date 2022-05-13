"An absolute specialist" - Steven Gerrard names Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City stars in his world's top 6 central midfielders list

Steven Gerrard has named Chelsea midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount along with Liverpool's Fabinho in his list of the world's top central midfielders.

Other prominent names in the Aston Villa manager's list include Manchester City superstars Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri. The final name in his list is England youngster Jude Bellingham, who plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Gerrard has spoken highly of Kevin De Bruyne. The former Liverpool midfielder has labelled the City star a 'top midfielder'. Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on his FIVE YouTube channel (via Give Me Sport), Gerrard said:

“Without a shadow of doubt. If I had to pick one of them, Kevin De Bruyne is an absolute specialist midfielder. I see bits of all the top midfielders I played against in him. I think he’s a combination of them all. I think he’s top.”

Kevin De Bruyne is having an exceptional season for Manchester City. The Belgian international has contributed 19 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances across competitions. De Bruyne recently scored four goals in a game against Wolverhampton Wanderers as City secured a 5-1 victory.

About his other midfield picks, Gerrard said:

“I love Jude Bellingham. Absolutely loving him. I love what he’s (Mason Mount) doing. Kovacic at Chelsea. I love Fabinho at Liverpool, and I love Rodri.”

It's worth noting that Gerrard has primarily picked midfielders from the Premier League. The only exception was Jude Bellingham, who plays in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool and Chelsea will lock horns in FA Cup final

Liverpool and Chelsea will lock horns in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 14. The two teams faced each other in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year, which Jurgen Klopp's side won on penalties.

It's worth mentioning that the Reds last reached the FA Cup final in 2012, where they lost to Chelsea. The Blues, meanwhile, have reached their third consecutive FA Cup final. They'll avoid becoming the first team to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals, losing to Leicester City last year and Arsenal in 2020.

Liverpool also have a UEFA Champions League final, playing La Liga giants Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

Edited by Bhargav