"An absolute superstar in the waiting" - Jason Cundy urges Chelsea to hijack €70 million move for 22-year-old 

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has urged his old club to hijack Newcastle United’s move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak.

Premier League outfit Newcastle United, who have been chasing Isak all summer, have supposedly agreed to pay a club-record €70 million (£59 million) fee to Sociedad for the 22-year-old’s services. Although the deal is believed to be in advanced stages, the Magpies have not yet dropped an official announcement concerning it.

Cundy has encouraged Chelsea to act quickly and prize Isak away from under Newcastle’s noses. Shedding light on the Swede’s qualities, Cundy said on talkSPORT (via the Express):

“Going back to Isak, the boy they're going to sign now, what a good player. I have to say now, I would not be unhappy if Chelsea signed him at all. He's a lot of money, he's had a lot of moves considering his age, hasn't quite done it. I think he's an absolute superstar in the waiting.”

“I think this is a big, bold move, it's top end, he's worth it in my opinion. I think he is a proper, proper player. Bags of pace, physically he's about 6ft4, quick, really quick. Honestly, he's had a tough time, he had injuries when he was out in Germany, went to Spain. This is a proper player, this kid.”

Having sold Timo Werner and sent Romelu Lukaku out on loan, Thomas Tuchel’s men are believed to be in the market for a striker. Barcelona ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being heavily linked with the club. It is believed that the Pensioners are willing to pay around €26 million (£22 million) for his services (via football.london).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be an excellent stop-gap solution for Chelsea

The Blues, who were handed a 3-0 defeat by Leeds United on Sunday (August 21), are in need of a focal point in attack. Aubameyang, who has been in fine form in 2022, could be the perfect solution for the time being.

Since joining Barcelona in the winter transfer window, Aubameyang has featured in 24 games for the club across competitions, scoring 13 times. Thanks to his time with Arsenal (January 2018 to January 2022), he is aware of the intricacies of the Premier League and would not require a settling-in period in London. He scored 68 goals and claimed 16 assists in 128 Premier League appearances with the Gunners, winning the Golden Boot once (22 goals in 36 matches in 2018-19).

Aubameyang, 33, may not be a long-term solution for Chelsea, but he could surely help them keep the scoreboard ticking in the 2022-23 season.

