“An exaggerated investment” – Paolo Di Canio delivers verdict on Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku

Former West Ham United player Paolo di Canio has said that Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will be an "exaggerated investment" if Inter Milan re-sign him. Canio believes Lukaku will be out on the bench as Inter Milan have enough quality players around them.

Speaking to former Inter Milan player Giuseppe Bergomi on a TV discussion show, di Canio delivered his verdict on Lukaku's current run of form. Gergomi was quizzed on whether Inter Milan should try to bring him back to Italy, to which Canio replied:

“An exaggerated investment for someone who would be on the bench. The Belgian would be out in this team that plays with quality and with the collective.”

The Belgian forward made his Chelsea comeback after agreeing to a club-record £97.5 million deal with Inter Milan ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Lukaku spent two years paying for Inter Milan in Serie A after leaving Manchester United in 2019. The Belgian international helped Inter Milan lift the Serie A title last season after ending Juventus' eight-year long winning streak.

However, his comeback in the Premier League has been marred by injuries and controversies. Lukaku was initially injured a few weeks after his comeback to the Premier League.

An explosive interview with Sky Italia ruined his relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel. Lukaku spoke against Tuchel's system at Stamford bridge and issued an emotional appeal, wishing to return to the San Siro in the future.

Ever since his arrival from Inter Milan, Lukaku's performances have remained below par. He has scored only five goals in the 17 league games he has appeared for the men in Blue this season.

Lukaku featured in the League Cup final against Liverpool as a substitute on Sunday. He scored a goal which was chalked off for offside and Chelsea eventually lost on penalties.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich offers to help Russia-Ukraine negotiate and end war

Roman Abramovich has offered to mediate his services in trying to break a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine and end the ongoing war. It was reported that the Ukrainian side requested Abramovich for support in achieving a peace deal. He responded positively to this and is reported to be actively engaged in getting a breakthrough.

Reuters @Reuters Chelsea owner Abramovich helping Ukraine negotiate for peace reut.rs/3hqYyos Chelsea owner Abramovich helping Ukraine negotiate for peace reut.rs/3hqYyos https://t.co/OAmtd0H8u9

Speaking on the matter, Abramovich's spokesperson said:

"I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since.''

