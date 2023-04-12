"An example for everyone" - Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez lavishes praise on 2 Real Madrid superstars

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez heaped praise on Real Madrid midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash.

The Blues will travel to Spain to face Carlo Ancelotti's side for their quarter-final first-leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 12. Both clubs currently have some of the best players in world football and as such, it should be a keenly contested battle.

It will be the third time that Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the competition in three years, with both teams winning one of their previous two meetings.

During the game on Wednesday, one area that will be keenly contested by both teams will be the midfield department.

Blues midfielder Fernandez praised two Los Blancos veterans, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and labeled them as "examples". Fernandez said:

"Modric and Kroos have won a lot and are an example for everyone."

Modric and Kroos are regarded as two of the greatest midfielders of all time due to their consistency and contribution to the game over the years. Both will be hoping to start in midfield for Ancelotti's team as they face their English counterparts in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Frank Lampard gives his thoughts on Real Madrid ahead of their quarter-final clash

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard showed respect for Spanish giants Real Madrid ahead of their crunch UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday, April 12.

Frank Lampard will be the third manager to lead the Blues in the competition this season after the sackings of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Speaking about Real Madrid, Lampard revealed his admiration for the trio of Los Blancos stars, Karim Benzema, Kroos and Modric. The English tactician was quick to recognize their longevity for the Spanish giants.

Lampard said:

"A difficult question to ask me to name one player. I've got a huge amount of respect for the team, my biggest respect for the team and the success, it's for the players with longevity. Benzema, Modric, Kroos. To appreciate what it takes and to be the leaders of the group - huge admiration for them."

The 44-year-old continued:

"We have to work against it and be clear about those threats and the areas of the pitch that are repetitive. The players have to be aware of it and deal with it."

Speaking further, Lampard labeled Real Madrid as favorites for the tie, ahead of their clash against Chelsea. He said:

"Pressure on both teams due to the size of both clubs. Are Real Madrid favourites? Yes. There's no better carrot in football and trying to prove people wrong."

Poll : 0 votes